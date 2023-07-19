WhatsApp’s New Smartwatch App Lets You Manage Your Conversations Without a Phone

Meta just released an official WhatsApp app for smartwatches using Wear OS, without the need to keep it connected to a smartphone.

Getting WhatsApp running outside of a smartphone used to require a bit of legwork, but now the popular messaging platform has its own dedicated smartwatch app. Meta confirmed the release in an email to Lifewire.

Meta

Meta says that the new Wear OS WhatsApp app can be used without a smartphone. In other words, once it's installed and you're logged in you'll be able to handle all of your conversations directly through your smartwatch. This includes starting new messages, responding to existing ones, and taking calls.

Tim Robberts / Getty Images

You'll have the option to respond and carry on your conversations in pretty much all the same ways as the smartphone app, too. Emojis, text, quick replies, and (of course) voice are all supported, though text will likely be a little trickier due to the smaller size of a smartwatch face compared to your average smartphone.

WhatsApp rolls out to Wear OS compatible smartwatches starting today, specifically for Wear OS 3.0 and later. Beyond that, Meta is still working on porting WhatsApp to "even more devices" at some point in the future.