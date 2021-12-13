News > Social Media WhatsApp Wants to Protect You From People You Don't Know New privacy measures hide your last seen and online status By Allison Murray Allison Murray Twitter Tech News Reporter Southern Illinois University Allison reports on all things tech. She's a news junky that keeps her eye on the latest trends. Allison is a writer working out of Chicago, IL, with her only coworker: her cat Norbert. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 13, 2021 11:17AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More WhatsApp quietly implemented new privacy measures that protect you from people you don't know. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has been sharing new privacy measures with users. A Twitter user tweeted a screenshot of a support message they received from the app that details why unknown contacts can no longer see your last seen and online status. Getty Images/d3sign "To improve the privacy and security of our users, we're making it harder for people you don't know and haven't chatted with from seeing your last seen online presence on WhatsApp," the support message reads. "This will not change anything between you and your friends, family, and businesses, who you know or have previously messaged." WABetaInfo notes that the new measures could be in response to some third-party apps that log your last seen and online status and how people could abuse this process to stalk WhatsApp users. In September, it was reported that WhatsApp was working on similar privacy tools that limit who sees your last seen and online status. The feature—currently in beta on Android and iOS—allows you to choose Everyone, Nobody, My Contacts, and now, My Contacts Except, for your last seen. The new feature option to choose who sees what aspects of your WhatsApp profile would also go beyond the last seen feature to include your Profile Picture and your About information, which contains things like your bio. However, these privacy measures are different because while one allows users to control their last seen, the new policy is a broad measure for everyone that users cannot change. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit