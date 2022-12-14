News > Software & Apps WhatsApp Now Makes It Easy to Call 31 of Your Closest Friends It’s part of a huge overhaul of the calling system By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 11:19AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Meta just launched a fairly robust update to its popular chat platform WhatsApp, focusing on the calling system. First up, the app has significantly increased the maximum number of call participants from eight to 32. That’s a whole lot of happy chaos, so the company also added features to make these crowded calls more manageable. For example, you can activate a new mute function just by long-pressing on a participant. Meta / WhatsApp This long press is not just for muting, however. It also opens a menu to message the participant, enlarge their feed, or increase their audio. WhatsApp is playing a bit of catch-up here, too, by launching call links for group calls, finally ending the tyranny of the malevolent phone number. Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and other chat apps that specialize in large groups have had this feature for a long time now. Plenty of other nifty add-ons to the group calling experience have also been added. For example, in-call banner notifications now appear when someone new enters the chat, and there are colorful waveforms that represent audio if a participant turned off their camera. Meta says iOS users are even getting picture-in-picture functionality, but not until 2023 since the feature is still in beta. The rest of these features are all available now, so go ahead and invite 31 friends to a spoiler-filled discussion about season two of The White Lotus or, you know, talk about the holidays or whatever. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit