WhatsApp’s Channels Brings Social Media to the Popular Messaging App

WhatsApp is embracing a bit more social media with a new Channels feature, allowing accounts to create and view posts on a larger scale without sharing personal details.

At its core, WhatsApp is a direct messaging and calling app intended for one-on-one or small group chats, but Channels aims to expand this broadcast messaging. With the rollout of Channels, you can now create or join channels covering a variety of subjects—without sharing your profile image or phone number.

WhatsApp

A channel admin—be it an individual or company—will be able to post in a variety of formats, from text and polls to photos and videos (and stickers). They act as a one-way broadcast for sharing various kinds of information (sports scores, shipping updates, news, etc.) that followers can view but not directly interact with or comment on. Administrator details such as phone numbers and profile images will remain hidden, with the same applying to a channel's followers.

These posts will remain viewable for channel followers for up to 30 days (or less, pending future updates), at which point they'll disappear across all devices. WhatsApp states that admins will also be able to block screenshots and post forwarding, as well as hide the channel from a general search and decide who's allowed to follow.



Despite how much of a departure Channels may be from its main purpose, WhatsApp says it will continue to act first and foremost as a private massaging app. Channels (or a feature like it) is also something that the company says has been requested by its users for years. Regardless of the reasoning, the new feature adds a more typical social media-style option for interacting with the app and other users.



Channels debuts on WhatsApp today for select users in Columbia and Singapore, with a rollout to more countries and individual account availability planned over the coming months. Messages and interactions in Channels aren't currently end-to-end encrypted, but WhatsApp says it's considering the feature as an option in the future.