New WhatsApp App for Mac Allows for Group Video Calls With 8 People

Whatsapp used to only be for mobile devices, but now Mac computers can get in on the action and participate in group video and audio chats.

Whatsapp is an incredibly popular messaging platform, with nearly 3 billion monthly users, and now even more people will have access to the service.

The app is now available for Mac desktop and laptop computers, further expanding the service beyond mobile devices. It ships with all of the features from the OG app, according to Meta, including group video calls. To that end, you can join video calls with up to eight people. You can also join audio-only group calls with up to 32 participants if you truly have a hankering for some chaos.

Meta

You can join group calls after they start and easily whip up an invite of your own. The Mac app also allows you to peruse your call history and adjust the settings so it receives incoming call notifications when the program is closed. Of course, this is the same WhatsApp that attracts billions of monthly users, so one-on-one text messages, video calls, and audio calls are all available. All of these communication options boast end-to-end encryption.

The design language received an update, so the overall layout is more useful to Mac users, which is always nice. The larger screen, for instance, can be used to share files via dragging and dropping.

The Mac version of the app is available now for download from the official website, with a launch on the App Store to come later at an unspecified date. Meta released a Whatsapp version for Windows earlier this year, so now all its PC bases are covered.