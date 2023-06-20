WhatsApp Adds More Ways to Screen Your Calls and Protect Your Privacy

You can finally block unknown callers on WhatsApp! Oh, and learn more about the privacy features that are already there.

Two new privacy features hit WhatsApp today, designed to help with call screening and provide guidance with your privacy and protection settings.

WhatsApp offers a variety of settings for users to better control their privacy, and it's just added two more to the list. Privacy Checkup acts as a setup guide, and Silence Unknown Callers works as an extra layer for screening potentially unwanted calls.

Willie B. Thomas / Getty Images

More specifically, Privacy Checkup is an elective step-by-step process that will walk you through a number of your Privacy settings. This checkup will take a look at the settings you do and don't have turned on (or filled in) and make recommendations as you go—to better guard your personal info, secure your messages, etc. It's something WhatsApp hopes will encourage more people to pay more attention to their privacy settings.

Silence Unknown Callers focuses solely on incoming calls and does precisely what its name implies. With this feature turned on, WhatsApp will automatically screen all the calls you receive from any numbers you aren't familiar with. So the app won't ring for unknown numbers, but the calls will show up in your Call list afterward for you to review in case any of them may have been important. It's something WhatsApp believes will significantly help you deal with scammers, spam calls, and other calls from strangers you may prefer to avoid.

The new Silence Unknown Callers and Privacy Checkup features are now available for all WhatsApp users. You can access each of them through the app's Privacy settings menu.