What to Do With an Old MacBook

New MacBooks come out every few years, often with enticing new features or a whole lot more power than the previous generation. That kind of release schedule may lead you to upgrade when your current MacBook still has years of useful life left, or you may prefer to hold off on an upgrade until Apple no longer offers macOS updates for your machine. Either way, the big question is what to do with the old MacBook.

Are Old MacBooks Worth Anything?

MacBooks hold value a lot better than other laptops, so most old MacBooks are at least worth something. If your MacBook is only a few years old and it’s in good shape, then it will likely command a hefty price on the second-hand market. If it’s older, but it still runs, then you may be able to get a few hundred dollars for it at least. MacBooks that still can run the latest version of macOS sell for more, but selling an old MacBook isn’t the only thing you can do with it.

Should I Throw Away My Old MacBook?

Even if your MacBook is old and out of date, throwing it away is rarely the best option. Your MacBook may be useful for its parts, a vintage Apple collector may be interested in it, and you can always turn it into an electronics recycler as a last resort.

Before you sell or give away your old MacBook, check out your other options. There are many useful things you can do with an old MacBook.

