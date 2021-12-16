Smart & Connected Life > Eco Tech What to Do With an Old iMac Are they worth selling? By Sandra Marie Stafford Sandra Marie Stafford Writer Fayetteville State University Sandra Stafford is a writer who specializes in tech and writes about all sorts of gadgets—tactical flashlights, blue light-blocking glasses, therapy lamps and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 16, 2021 Tweet Share Email Eco Tech Eco Tech Electric Vehicles Working From Home Headphones & Ear Buds Smart Home Smart Watches & Wearables Travel Tech Connected Car Tech iPods & MP3 Players View More If you have an old iMac, it may be an upgrade for someone else, or it may be the start of a fun DIY project. Here’s how to give your old iMac a second life instead of letting your house become a tech graveyard. What to Do With an Old MacBook What to Do Before Trading In You need to prepare your old iMac before disposing of it. Whether you intend to sell or donate it, you have no control over where it ends up afterward. Aside from backing up files you want to keep, you need to remove personal information from the device for your security. Here's how to get your Mac ready for resale (or donation). Can I Get Money For My Old iMac? Whether or not someone will buy your iMac depends on its age and condition. If your computer is a few years old and in working condition, you should have no problem selling it. Very old iMacs look cool, but they aren’t valuable other than maybe as collector’s items. Even if your iMac is nothing but broken parts, we’ll have a recommendation for you. 01 of 04 For Good-Condition iMacs: Sell It Your old iMac may be a wanted upgrade for someone else. If you want to sell your iMac, you’ll need to identify your iMac. Find the serial number on the underside of your iMac and use Apple's site to get your iMac's model number. Once you know which model your iMac is, you can check what hardware it has and provide that information to potential buyers. To see how much it’s worth, search for your iMac model on eBay, including sold listings in the search. Once you know what to ask for your computer, you can sell your iMac on eBay or another website. You can get it off your hands quicker by finding a local buyer with Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. However you decide to sell it, include as much information as possible to speed up the sale. When selling valuable items, be sure to meet your buyer in a well-lit, public place. 02 of 04 For Decent-Condition iMacs: Donate It Donating old devices is faster and easier than arranging a sale. Call local charities and youth centers to see if they accept computers. National organizations like Goodwill and Habitat For Humanity run thrift stores to fund their charitable operations. You can find more electronics recycling options on Love To Know. 03 of 04 For Broken iMacs: Recycle It If your old iMac doesn’t work any more, you can still recycle it. Electronics can’t go in your city recycling bin, but many companies accept old electronics for recycling. You can drop off your old iMac at a local Staples or Best Buy. Old Apple products can also be returned to Apple for recycling. If you want to see more options, check out the EPA list of companies that accept electronics for recycling. 04 of 04 For The Tech Savvy: Make an iMac Server Maybe it was time for an upgrade, but your old iMac could still be useful as a server. Depending on its RAM and CPU, it may be able to host your website or run a Minecraft server. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit