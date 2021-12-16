What to Do With an Old iMac

If you have an old iMac, it may be an upgrade for someone else, or it may be the start of a fun DIY project. Here’s how to give your old iMac a second life instead of letting your house become a tech graveyard.





What to Do Before Trading In

You need to prepare your old iMac before disposing of it. Whether you intend to sell or donate it, you have no control over where it ends up afterward. Aside from backing up files you want to keep, you need to remove personal information from the device for your security. Here's how to get your Mac ready for resale (or donation).



Can I Get Money For My Old iMac?

Whether or not someone will buy your iMac depends on its age and condition. If your computer is a few years old and in working condition, you should have no problem selling it. Very old iMacs look cool, but they aren’t valuable other than maybe as collector’s items. Even if your iMac is nothing but broken parts, we’ll have a recommendation for you.

