5 Things to Do With That Old Computer Mouse

There are many creative ways to repurpose and recycle an old computer mouse. The ideas below are organized from the easiest (which needs basic skills) to the more challenging (which requires technical skills).

What Things Can You Do With an Old Mouse?

Here are five ideas to help recycle an old computer mouse.

A computer mouse goes through a lot of wear and tear throughout the day. Compared to other computer peripherals, they often have the shortest lifespans. If you have an old computer mouse or even a damaged one, don't throw it away as waste. Repurpose the mouse to something useful so it doesn't add to the burgeoning e-waste worldwide.

Browse Pinterest and Instructables for endless inspiration on things to do with an old computer mouse.

This open access journal paper shows how to combine an optical mouse sensor with a programmed microprocessor into a cheap fake coin detector . The experiment is based on Euro coins, but the interesting hack can be applied to any electronic project that can tap the cheap image acquisition property of the optical sensor in a mouse.

Have some electronic skills backed up the easy availability of cheap components? Try your hand at this working drone made from a computer mouse . A project by THANG Engineer on YouTube can be your inspiration.

You must have heard about DIY bottle art. Take the same art supplies and explore how to beautify a mouse aesthetically. It can be a school project for children or a hobby activity. Choose the right paint that goes on plastic and mix and match it with other craft materials. Online stores like Amazon sell complete craft kits for a variety of projects.

The unique shape of a computer mouse is similar to soap. Both are designed for easy grip. Remove the electronics inside the computer mouse and use the hollow as a traveling soap case. Alternatively, you can cut a slot on the front and use it as a toothbrush holder stuck to the washroom wall with a self-adhesive wall hook.

An oval orb on top of a Christmas tree can be a geeky delight. Use the mouse as a core and cover it with red felt or bright fabric to make your own Christmas tree ornament. If it's a wired mouse, use the wire to hang it to the tree.

Can a Computer Mouse Be Recycled?

A computer mouse is made up of a printed circuit board, other electronic components, and recyclable metals and plastic inside it. Even the rubber trackball of non-optical mice can be salvaged for something useful. Also, some of the electronics have hazardous metals like lead and cadmium. So, recycling a computer mouse is a better option than throwing it away as e-waste.

The ideal way to dispose of an old mouse is to use a local recycling center. Also, search the manufacturer's site for any recycling programs.

For instance, Logitech has a global recycling program trying to minimize e-waste. Dell has mailback programs and a partnership with Goodwill locations around the U.S. which takes back any computer or computer accessories.

Is your old mouse in working condition? Freecycling is a more sustainable alternative to recycling. Please find a local freecycling chapter or a website that can find a new user for it.

A video from Electronic Recyclers highlights some of the usable parts from a broken mouse.

The five ideas above are a jumping-off point to search for more ways to repurpose the old mouse. For instance, you can use the trackballs from several non-optical mice as a cat toy or use the plastic casing as a soap mold. Make it a thumb rule to think of a creative recycling idea before you discard an old computer mouse.