10 Things to Do With an Old Computer

Do you have an old computer that's taking up space? Don't throw it away! This list provides 10 things you an do with an old computer to keep it out of the dump and may even save you money.

01 of 10 Upgrade It Vesnaandjic / Getty Images Upgrading an old computer is an excellent way to squeeze more life from it. Though many upgrades are possible, focusing on the RAM and storage is best. Running short of RAM can hamper performance, so adding RAM can give an old PC a refresh. A RAM upgrade is most useful when a PC has less than 4GB of RAM installed. An old mechanical disk drive can also hold back PC performance, so consider replacing your old hard drive. If you can afford to do so, replacing it with a modern solid state drive will make the PC more responsive. Not every PC is built to allow upgrades, however, so research this before you purchase new hardware.

02 of 10 Use It as a Garage or Hobby PC Lucy Lambriex / Getty Images Old PCs can make great companions in places you'd never use a new computer. A great example is an old ThinkPad used in the garage. It could be great for tracking to-do lists and record the progress of a garden or other mess-making projects. Most people would never use a new PC for such work. It's a dirty, sometimes even damp, environment. Since many old PCs are no longer useful for many tasks, you don't have to feel bad subjecting it to more abuse. Though its capabilities will be limited, most old PCs can at least access websites, document editing apps, and streaming video.

03 of 10 Play Retro PC and Console Games An old computer is still quick enough to handle retro console and PC games from the 1980s and early 1990s. You can play these games through an emulator. The emulator uses software to mimic the original game console or PC. There's a huge library of emulators available for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Retroarch, a program that can manage multiple emulators, is a great place to start.

04 of 10 Use It as a Home File Server Filezilla A home file server can be used as an alternative to cloud storage services. It will make files accessible to multiple computers in your home and even on the Internet. Home file servers are best on a dedicated computer that's always on. This is where an old computer is handy. This is not a demanding task, so most old computers can do the job. There's many ways to set up a home file server, but downloading free FTP server software is a good place to start.

05 of 10 Use It as a Game Server Most old PCs are able to run a game server. The server, unlike the clients connecting to it, doesn't need to render the game's graphics. Turning an old PC into a game server can give you a dedicated virtual space to play with friends. You won't have to pay a monthly fee, as you would if you rented the server from a service. A Minecraft server is a great place to start, but many old, popular games offer a dedicated server option.

06 of 10 Make It a Media Center PC Plex Most old computers are powerful enough to work as a media center PC. You can stream media or host video files you own. Installing software such as Plex can help you connect multiple services and media files with one interface. You may even be able to access files from smartphones and tablets. Those who have a love for over-the-air TV can install a TV tuner. This will let you watch or record local TV broadcasts.

07 of 10 Make It a Home Security System Krisanapong Detraphipat / Getty Images Want to use home security cameras to monitor your home while you're away? An old computer can help. Many security cameras can connect to a computer on your local network and record video to it. Look for home security cameras known as "IP cameras." These are designed to connect directly over a local network or the Internet. You will also need software to manage the cameras. Many options are available, but iSpy is the most popular free option.

08 of 10 Keep It for Guests Maskot / Getty Images Adding a guest PC can make a guest room more comfortable. It's especially useful if a family member or friends frequently visits, since they'll no longer need to pack their own computer. Turning an old computer into a guest computer is simple. All you need to do is set up a new local account for your guest.

09 of 10 Donate It MG Photography / Getty Images An old computer can often be repurposed. If not, don't throw it away. Consider donating it first. The donation centers near you will vary on your location. Alternatively, you can put the computer up for free on a local ad board like Craigslist.