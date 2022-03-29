7 Things to Consider Before Buying a Gaming Monitor

Refresh Rate What You Can Expect <60Hz Suboptimal gameplay; motion may appear choppy. 60Hz Smooth motion, good performance on inexpensive hardware. 75Hz Smoother motion, available in budget-priced monitors. 120Hz Twice as many frames per second as 60Hz, easier to react in fast-paced games. 144Hz+ Higher refresh rates result in increasingly smooth motion, but only if your video card can handle it.

Response time is the opposite, so you should look for a monitor with the lowest response time. Anything under 5ms is fine, but many gaming monitors have response times as low as 1ms, and some TN monitors can even get as low as 0.3ms.



It's difficult to tell the difference between a couple of milliseconds with the naked eye, so most gamers are pleased with a 5ms response time. While a 1ms response time could theoretically give you an advantage in a fast-paced FPS, a higher frame rate will provide a greater benefit.

What Anti-Tearing Technology Do You Need?

Screen tearing occurs when the monitor's refresh rate and the frame rate of the video provided by a GPU get out of sync. The result is the top part of one frame will be rendered on the monitor simultaneously with the bottom part of a different frame, which results in a horizontal tear across the screen.

An example of screen tearing in Monster Hunter World.

Gaming monitors are available with two anti-tearing technologies: NVIDIA's G-Sync, and AMD's FreeSync. Some monitors have both technologies, and others only include one. Both technologies do the same thing, allowing the graphics card to control the monitor's refresh rate. By matching the monitor's refresh rate to the frame rate that the graphics card is rendering, a new frame is available each time the screen refreshes.

While G-Sync and FreeSync both allow the graphics card in your computer to control the monitor's refresh rate, G-Sync only works with NVIDIA cards, and FreeSync only works with AMD cards. Your computer's graphics card should support the same anti-tearing technology as your monitor.

If you have an NVIDIA graphics card in your computer that supports G-Sync, look for a gaming monitor which also supports it. If your computer has an AMD graphics card that supports FreeSync, look for a monitor that supports FreeSync.

Don't know what type of graphics card your computer has? Here's how to check your graphics card on Windows 10 and Windows 11.



What Inputs Does a Gaming Monitor Need?

The only two relevant inputs for a gaming monitor are HDMI and DisplayPort. These are the only two ports compatible with FHD, QHD, UHD resolutions, and HDR, so they're the only ports you want to use to connect a gaming monitor to your gaming rig.

USB-C can also handle 4K at 120Hz, but few monitors support that. DVI is also viable in some situations, but it's limited to 1080p at 144Hz.

A gaming monitor needs to have at least one HDMI 2.1 port or one DisplayPort 1.4 because older versions of HDMI and DisplayPort are limited in terms of the resolution and frame rate of the video they can handle.

If you want to plug in an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 in addition to your computer, then you need enough HDMI 2.1 ports to handle each device.

Older versions of HDMI and DisplayPort can’t handle 4K video at 120Hz, so you’re limited to 4K at a lower refresh rate like 60Hz, or a 120Hz refresh rate paired with a lower resolution such as 1440p or 1080p. That means older versions of HDMI and DisplayPort let you have a high-resolution image that's super detailed or buttery smooth gameplay, but not both at the same time.

We recommend a 120Hz or higher refresh rate for fast-paced games.

What’s the Best Panel For a Gaming Monitor?

The panel is the part of the gaming monitor that displays the image, and many different technologies do this. The two most common panels in gaming monitors are IPS (in-plane switching) and VA (vertical alignment). Still, some higher-end gaming monitors are also available with OLED panels.

In-plane switching is a technical term describing how liquid crystals are aligned in an IPS display, resulting in superior viewing angles and colors. Vertical alignment refers to how the liquid crystals are aligned vertically in VA displays, which results in good contrast and refresh rates, but poor viewing angles.

IPS panels typically provide the best gaming experience because they have faster response times and refresh rates than VA panels. The catch is that most VA panels offer better contrast due to their vertically-aligned liquid crystals which are better at displaying deeper blacks. A typical VA monitor will have a contrast ratio two or three times the contrast ratio of a typical IPS monitor.

Some gamers also dislike IPS panels because of a phenomenon called IPS glow, in which dark parts of the screen seem to glow when gaming in a dark room.

Instead of focusing on the panel type, look at the individual features like response time and refresh rate.

Who Should Buy a Gaming Monitor?

You don’t need a gaming monitor to play most games, so not everyone should buy a gaming monitor. The best gaming monitors are also great for productivity and general entertainment, though, so you don’t need to be a hardcore gamer to benefit from a gaming monitor.

Here are some of the people who can benefit from a gaming monitor:

Serious gamers . If you count gaming as one of your favorite hobbies, you shouldn’t be gaming with just any monitor. If you are, upgrading to a UHD monitor with a high refresh rate and low response time can be a real game-changer. Whether you game on PC or console, you owe yourself to invest in a good gaming monitor.

. If you count gaming as one of your favorite hobbies, you shouldn’t be gaming with just any monitor. If you are, upgrading to a UHD monitor with a high refresh rate and low response time can be a real game-changer. Whether you game on PC or console, you owe yourself to invest in a good gaming monitor. Laptop gamers . Gaming laptops are often just as powerful as desktop gaming rigs, and some of them even have outstanding displays. The catch is you don’t get the same experience on a 15- or 17-inch screen. If you’re currently gaming on a cramped laptop screen, connecting to a nice 27-inch monitor can open things up.

. Gaming laptops are often just as powerful as desktop gaming rigs, and some of them even have outstanding displays. The catch is you don’t get the same experience on a 15- or 17-inch screen. If you’re currently gaming on a cramped laptop screen, connecting to a nice 27-inch monitor can open things up. Parents . Whether your kids are into fun, creative games like Minecraft or multiplayer games like Fortnite, the right gaming monitor might be the perfect gift or upgrade. In addition to improving their gaming experience, a 24- or 25-inch gaming monitor can also come in handy when tackling schoolwork.

. Whether your kids are into fun, creative games like Minecraft or multiplayer games like Fortnite, the right gaming monitor might be the perfect gift or upgrade. In addition to improving their gaming experience, a 24- or 25-inch gaming monitor can also come in handy when tackling schoolwork. Home Office Workers. If you’ve found yourself working remotely, a gaming monitor might help switch things up. You can use the increased desktop space and high resolution during the day to increase productivity and then unwind with your favorite games when nobody’s looking.

What to Do After You Buy

Once you’ve purchased a new gaming monitor, it’s time to get ready for your new arrival. For example, you might want to buy insurance or an extended warranty if you opt for an especially high-end model. As to the process of switching over to the new monitor, here are some tips:

Tidy your desk ahead of time if necessary.

Measure to see how the new monitor will fit on your desk.

If your new monitor is big and you're suffering from a lack of desk space, consider ordering a monitor arm. A monitor arm can also help you achieve the best possible viewing angle.

Ensure you have the right cables, as you may need an HDMI 2.1 cable, a DisplayPort cable, etc.

Check for dead pixels as soon as you hook up the monitor, and contact the manufacturer if you notice any.



Calibrate the monitor, or switch it to game mode if you’re in a hurry.

More Tips for Buying a Gaming Monitor

Color accuracy isn't as important in a gaming monitor, but other features like HDR (High Dynamic Range) are, and brightness is even worth considering. While there is plenty of debate surrounding what some would consider acceptable HDR, we feel a gaming monitor should put out at least 400 Nits, but something in the range of 600-1,000 is better.

Most gamers should focus on flat-panel monitors with standard resolutions like 1080p, 1440p, and 4K. Curved monitors and ultra wides have their uses, but they also have drawbacks.

Curved monitors are worth looking at, especially if you're getting a large monitor, but the viewing angles aren't great. If you ever have anyone looking over your shoulder when you're gaming or use your gaming monitor for other purposes, the poor viewing angles can be a problem.

Ultrawide monitors provide a fantastic experience when supported, but they don't have universal support. Some games don't display properly, and some are designed to deliberately block you from benefitting from the increased field of view provided by an ultrawide aspect ratio. In most cases, you're better off just going with a bigger 16:9 gaming monitor for better compatibility.



Some gaming monitors advertise features like overdrive and motion blur reduction. These can be helpful extras, but they aren't the most important. Overdrive can actually introduce inverse ghosting, where bright halos appear around moving objects if it's set too high. You usually can't use motion blur reduction simultaneously with G-Sync or FreeSync, and they include built-in overdrive anyway.

Motion blur reduction is a monitor feature which removes some of the blur created when an object is in motion. This can help with eye strain. Overdrive is a monitor feature that lowers response time to reduce ghosting.