What Is Wi-Fi 7?

Also known as IEEE 802.11be Extremely High Throughput (EHT), Wi-Fi 7 is the next generation of Wi-Fi technology being developed to provide faster and more efficient wireless connectivity for devices.

Wi-Fi 7 is over four times faster than Wi-Fi 6, supports five times the network capacity, and has much lower latency. Greater speeds and more capacity is especially important in crowded environments like large public events, where there may be a lot of interference from other devices.

It's believed to be formally standardized by 2024, but the first devices supporting it are expected to hit the market before then.



Wi-Fi 7 Key Features

Its main feature is the ability to provide faster speeds and lower latency compared to previous generations of Wi-Fi. This is possible by using a new frequency band (6 GHz) in addition to the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands used by Wi-Fi 6 and older generations.

Below are other new features and improvements Wi-Fi 7 makes over older Wi-Fi standards:



Larger Channel Size

Wi-Fi 7 doubles the bandwidth of Wi-Fi 6, from a channel width of 160 MHz to 320 MHz. The width of a Wi-Fi channel determines how much data can pass through—the wider the channel, the more data it can transfer. This means not only faster speeds but also more simultaneous data transmissions.

Multi-Link Operation

Multi-link operation (MLO) allows aggregation of two or more channels from any available frequency band (6/5/2.4 GHz) so devices can simultaneously send and receive data across different bands. The benefits of this can be seen in situations that call for lower latency and more bandwidth, like video conferencing, cloud computing, and extended reality gaming.



4096-QAM

Quadrature amplitude modulation is the technique of encoding data on a radio signal. Wi-Fi 7 offers enhanced modulation of 4096-QAM, which packs more data for higher speed.

TP-Link explains why 4K-QAM matters for Wi-Fi 7:

This is crucial for consistently serving a large number of clients and ensures fast and reliable WiFi coverage in high-density deployment scenarios.



MU-MIMO

Multi-user multiple input, multiple output (MU-MIMO) allows a Wi-Fi router to communicate with multiple devices simultaneously to more effectively target specific devices and improve the efficiency of the wireless connection. Wi-Fi 7 increases the number of spatial streams from 8 to 16 to essentially double the physical transmission rate compared to Wi-Fi 6.



Automated Frequency Coordination

Everything RF defines AFC best, as a "spectrum use coordination system that consists of a registered database of all the bands in use by various types of radio frequency services in a particular area."

So how does this relate to Wi-Fi 7? AFC is used by Wi-Fi devices that operate on the 6 GHz band, like Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6E access points. However, this band is already used by NASA, weather radar systems, and other crucial services.

In an effort to reduce Wi-Fi 7 networks from negatively impacting those services, AFC is used to understand if interference is an issue, and if it is, to reduce transmission power. If no such disturbances are predicted, then the access point can deliver more power, and thus normal throughput and wireless service.

Wi-Fi 7 vs Wi-Fi 6

In terms of overall performance, Wi-Fi 7 is expected to offer significant improvements over Wi-Fi 6. Its theoretical maximum speed is 46 Gbps, which is significantly faster than Wi-Fi 6's 9.6 Gbps.

Wi-Fi 7 is also expected to offer lower latency, making it ideal for applications that require fast response times, such as online gaming and virtual reality.

Here's a quick comparison of Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 6:

