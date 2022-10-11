Mobile Phones > iPhone & iOS What Is the Newest iPhone? (2022) Lots of iPhones are still being made, but the iPhone 14 series is the newest By Sam Costello Sam Costello Facebook Twitter Writer Ithaca College Sam Costello has been writing about tech since 2000. His writing has appeared in publications such as CNN.com, PC World, InfoWord, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on October 11, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section What's the Newest iPhone? Key Features Differences From Previous iPhones Frequently Asked Questions The latest iPhone, the iPhone 14 series, brings a significant new user interface element—the Pro models' Dynamic Island—to a hugely improved camera and emergency communication options. What's the Newest iPhone? Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images Entertainment The newest iPhone isn't one phone. It's a family of 4 phones: the iPhone 14 series. Apple started releasing multiple variations of the iPhone starting with the iPhone XS and XR series, which were released together in 2018. Since then, each new iPhone generation has included multiple models. The iPhone 14 series consists of: iPhone 14: The least expensive model has the smallest screen (6.1 inches), an A15 processor, and a 12-megapixel camera like the Plus.iPhone 14 Plus: The Plus is identical to the base model in most ways, except for its 6.7-inch screen and a $100 higher price.iPhone 14 Pro: The Pro features a 6.1-inch screen, the Dynamic Island, a 48-megapixel camera, the faster A16 chip, and a more natural, always-on screen with prices starting at $200 more than the base model.iPhone 14 Pro Max: The Pro Max matches the Pro, and adds a 6.7-inch screen, and costs $100 on top of the 14 Pro's price. While the iPhone 14 series are Apple's newest iPhones, as of this writing earlier models—the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, and iPhone SE (2022)—are all still available. What Are the Key Features of the iPhone 14? Apple Inc. All iPhone 14 series phones have the core iPhone features: FaceTime, Siri, Face ID, Apple Pay, 5G cellular, and more. These are some key new features added to the iPhone 14: Emergency Features (All models): Apple's increased focus on personal safety has led to a Crash Detection feature that contacts emergency services if you've been in a car accident. All models also include a satellite phone mode that supports emergency calls even in areas with no cellular coverage. Dynamic Island (Pro models): This is the most noticeable change introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro models. With the Dynamic Island, Apple has transformed the camera "notch" in the screen into a new user interface tool that shows statuses from apps to tiny notifications and even provides features like music playback controls. Always-On ProMotion screen (Pro models): Forget having to wake up the Pro models to see the screen. The always-on, ProMotion screen shows notifications and lock screen widgets at a glance. It saves battery life by dimming when not in use. Photonic Engine (All models): All iPhone 14 models produce better photos than previous generations due to the Photonic Engine. This technology combines machine learning, computational photography, and hardware to produce better low-light photographs and richer, more-detailed images in well-lit settings. 48-megapixel camera (Pro models): While the base iPhone 14 models offer the same 12-megapixel images as the iPhone 13, the Pro models capture images at up to 48 megapixels (make sure you've got enough storage!). A16 Processor (Pro models): The Pro models are built around Apple's latest A16 chip, which the company says is faster, particularly in graphics-heavy uses. The base models use the A15, the same as the iPhone 13. Those are just the new features, so here's a full side-by-side comparison of some key iPhone 14 features: iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Screen 6.7 inches Always On ProMotion 6.1 inches Always On ProMotion 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Dynamic Island Yes Yes No No Storage 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB 128GB 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Crash Detection & Satellite Calls Yes Yes Yes Yes Back Camera - Photos 48MP Ultra-wide lens Telephoto lens Photonic Engine up to 3x optical zoom 48MP Ultra-wide lens Telephoto lens Photonic Engine up to 3x optical zoom 12MP Ultra-wide lens Photonic Engine up to 1x optical zoom 12MP Ultra-wide lens Photonic Engine up to 1x optical zoom Back Camera - Video up to 4K HD video at 24/25/30/ 60 fps up to 3x optical zoom up to 4K HD video at 24/25/30/ 60 fps up to 3x optical zoom up to 4K HD video at 24/25/30/ 60 fps up to 2x optical zoom up to 4K HD video at 24/25/30/ 60 fps up to 2x optical zoom Battery Life (in hours) audio: 95 video: 29 audio: 75 video: 23 audio: 100 video: 26 audio: 80 video: 20 Processor A16 A16 A15 A15 Size 6.33" x 3.05" x 0.31" 5.81" x 2.81" x 0.31" 6.33" x 3.07" x 0.31" 5.78" x 2.82" x 0.31" Weight (in ounces) 8.47 7.27 7.16 6.07 Price US$1099 - $1599 $999 - $1499 $899 - $1199 $799 - $1099 How Is the Newest iPhone Different From the Last Generation? Apple Inc. While the iPhone 14 is the newest iPhone, the last generation—the iPhone 13 series—is still available. If you want to get a great iPhone at a lower price, consider the iPhone 13. Before you do, though, it's important to understand these key differences between the iPhone 14 and 13: No Dynamic Island: Only the iPhone 14 Pro models offer the Dynamic Island. Lesser Screen: While the iPhone 13's screens are fantastic, they don't offer the 14 Pro's Always-On option. Lesser Camera: The iPhone 13's camera was among the best cameras on any phone—until the iPhone 14 Pro. Still, the 13 has basically the same, terrific camera as the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus—12 megapixels, 4K video, Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting, and more. A15 Processor: The iPhone 13 series is built around the A15 processor—just like the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. You probably won't notice a difference, except for processor- and graphics-heavy tasks. Fewer Emergency Features: The iPhone 13 series doesn't have crash detection or emergency satellite calls, but its other communication features are the same as the iPhone 14 series. FAQ What is the newest iPhone that has a Home button? Most of the latest iPhone models have ditched the Home button (and by extension, Touch ID), but you'll still find one on the iPhone SE. The rumored iPhone SE Plus is also expected to include a Home button. What's the newest version of iOS available? The most current version of iOS is iOS 16, which is supported by the iPhone 8 and newer. How do I take a screenshot on the newest iPhone? To take a screenshot on the iPhone 14 (or any of the newer iPhones that don't have a Home button), press the Side and Volume Up buttons at the same time. 