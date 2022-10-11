What Is the Newest iPhone? (2022)

The latest iPhone, the iPhone 14 series, brings a significant new user interface element—the Pro models' Dynamic Island—to a hugely improved camera and emergency communication options.

What's the Newest iPhone?

The newest iPhone isn't one phone. It's a family of 4 phones: the iPhone 14 series.

Apple started releasing multiple variations of the iPhone starting with the iPhone XS and XR series, which were released together in 2018. Since then, each new iPhone generation has included multiple models. The iPhone 14 series consists of:

iPhone 14: The least expensive model has the smallest screen (6.1 inches), an A15 processor, and a 12-megapixel camera like the Plus.

iPhone 14 Plus: The Plus is identical to the base model in most ways, except for its 6.7-inch screen and a $100 higher price.

iPhone 14 Pro: The Pro features a 6.1-inch screen, the Dynamic Island, a 48-megapixel camera, the faster A16 chip, and a more natural, always-on screen with prices starting at $200 more than the base model.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: The Pro Max matches the Pro, and adds a 6.7-inch screen, and costs $100 on top of the 14 Pro's price.

While the iPhone 14 series are Apple's newest iPhones, as of this writing earlier models—the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, and iPhone SE (2022)—are all still available.

What Are the Key Features of the iPhone 14?

All iPhone 14 series phones have the core iPhone features: FaceTime, Siri, Face ID, Apple Pay, 5G cellular, and more. These are some key new features added to the iPhone 14:

Emergency Features (All models): Apple's increased focus on personal safety has led to a Crash Detection feature that contacts emergency services if you've been in a car accident. All models also include a satellite phone mode that supports emergency calls even in areas with no cellular coverage.

Dynamic Island (Pro models): This is the most noticeable change introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro models. With the Dynamic Island, Apple has transformed the camera "notch" in the screen into a new user interface tool that shows statuses from apps to tiny notifications and even provides features like music playback controls.

Always-On ProMotion screen (Pro models): Forget having to wake up the Pro models to see the screen. The always-on, ProMotion screen shows notifications and lock screen widgets at a glance. It saves battery life by dimming when not in use.

Photonic Engine (All models): All iPhone 14 models produce better photos than previous generations due to the Photonic Engine. This technology combines machine learning, computational photography, and hardware to produce better low-light photographs and richer, more-detailed images in well-lit settings.

48-megapixel camera (Pro models): While the base iPhone 14 models offer the same 12-megapixel images as the iPhone 13, the Pro models capture images at up to 48 megapixels (make sure you've got enough storage!).

A16 Processor (Pro models): The Pro models are built around Apple's latest A16 chip, which the company says is faster, particularly in graphics-heavy uses. The base models use the A15, the same as the iPhone 13.

Those are just the new features, so here's a full side-by-side comparison of some key iPhone 14 features: