What Is Instagram Threads?

Threads is a social media app from Meta (formerly Facebook) where users can follow each other for updates when they make new threads/posts. It's similar to X (formerly Twitter), so users can engage with text, image, and video posts by liking, replying, and reposting.

Meta

What Can You Do on Threads?

As you'd expect by being part of the same parent company, this service is deeply integrated with Instagram. While Instagram is built for posting photos and videos, Threads is designed for sharing those things as well as text and links.



In several ways, Threads can be considered a stripped-down version of X (more on that below). You can share content that your friends and the public can engage with. Text posts can be 500 characters, and videos can be as long as 5 minutes.

How to Use Threads

Threads is used primarily from the mobile app. The website is currently limited and only lets you view existing threads. The Threads app for Android and iOS is needed to actually open your account and engage with other users (e.g., like, reply, and post).

When you log in to Threads, you're actually signing on through your Instagram account. It's a smooth transition, so all the people you follow on Instagram can easily be followed on Threads, and your username stays the same.

Can You Delete a Threads Profile?

You have to delete your Instagram account for your Threads profile to go away. An alternative is deactivating your Threads profile, which you can do from within the app's account settings.

Threads vs. X

'Twitter Killer' is one way people have described the Threads app, but a lot more needs to happen for it to be considered a solid X alternative. The two share the same general idea (to share short-form content) and have a few of the same features, but they're also different in some important ways.

Threads is ad-free and makes it easy to follow all the same people from Instagram, but you must be an Instagram user to join. It's a straightforward app that, at the moment at least, has the bare necessities to call it a social media app.

X, on the other hand, can be used by anyone with an email address or phone number, and it supports direct messaging, hashtags, live audio conversations, easier access to verified status, access from a computer, the editing of posts, and advanced searches—you can even monetize your tweets.

The Future of Threads

The Threads app arrived in July 2023, and right off the bat, Meta said there are plans to make Threads compatible with the ActivityPub protocol.

This will make Threads interoperable with apps like Mastodon, meaning users from either platform can exchange information without needing an account on the other platform. Meta says that after this update, posts made from a public Threads profile will be visible to more people with no added effort.

Other plans from the company include improved recommendations in the feed and the ability to follow topics and trends in real-time.