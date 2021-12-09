Apple offers several power modes on Mac computers to help you better balance your computing needs with the load placed on the computer. One of those modes, available only on the MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip, is High Power Mode.

High Power Mode is only available on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max processor.

High Power Mode maximizes the performance of the MacBook Pro by allowing the fans to run at higher speeds. This keeps the system cooler, which allows it to deliver higher performance when performing resource-intense processing, such as when processing video.

What Is High Power Mode on 16-Inch MacBook Pro With M1 Max?

High Power Mode on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max process is a mode which allows the fans to spin faster to cool the processor during intense graphic work. Apple specifically sites "workflows such as color grading 8K ProRes 4444 and 8K DNxHR video," and other video editing or 3D graphics applications which needs a lot of graphics power, which can cause processors to heat up and degrade performance.

Overall, it's unlikely most people will need this feature unless they work in industries which conduct very graphic-intense work.



How Does High Power Mode Work?

If you've ever had a computer fan fail, you know it doesn't take long for the computer to shut down, and it won't come back on until the machine cools off. This happens because heat can damage the internal components of the computer. Shutting down when the temperature reaches a certain threshold is a way to keep from permanently damaging your computer.

With most computers, the fans automatically begin to spin when the computer reaches a certain temperature, and they spin until the system cools down. High Power Mode on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip is designed to have the fans spin faster during intense computing sessions, which in turn keeps the machine cool.

The result of High Power Mode is a smoother computing experience when performing functions like processing video, image editing, or other work which requires graphic intense computer resources. However, the trade-off is while the High Power Mode can be used while the laptop is running on battery power, it does use more power, which means your battery won't last as long. It also means louder fan noises.

Additionally, High Power Mode is only available on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip. But it can be turned on or off in the Battery management pane in System Preferences, so you can switch between using the High-Power Mode for better processing and not using it for better battery life.