What Is Google One?

Google One is a cloud storage subscription service that gives you more space for your email, photos, and other documents and files. It expands the 15 GB of storage that you get for free when you create a Google Account, with plans that range from 100 GB to 30 TB of storage that you can share with up to five family members.

What Does Google One Do?

Google One increases the amount of cloud storage that’s available to your Google account. When you sign up for a Google account, you gain access to Gmail, Google Drive, Google Photos, and other apps, all of which draw from the same shared pool of cloud storage. Every email attachment you receive, every file you upload to Google Drive, and every photo you upload or sync to Google Photos takes up some of your cloud storage.

Your Google account starts with 15 GB of storage for free, and when that fills up you can no longer receive emails or upload files to Drive or Photos unless you delete files to free up space. Google One is an alternative to the time-consuming and inconvenient process of regularly backing up your files locally and deleting them from cloud storage, as it provides you with a significantly larger amount of storage in exchange for an ongoing monthly fee.

When you sign up for Google One, your 15 GB cloud storage limit is increased to 100 GB for the basic plan, with other options that go all the way up to 30 TB. This enlarged pool of cloud data is shared between all of your Google services and apps, so it lets you receive more email attachments, upload more photos, store additional phone backup data, and more.

If you have a Google family group set up, you can share the expanded cloud storage from Google One with up to five people in your family group.

In addition to increasing your cloud storage, Google One also includes a handful of other perks. You receive access to Google experts, discounts on the Google Store, and other benefits. The specific benefits you receive vary depending on your country, but they typically include things like Google Play credits and member rewards on the Google Store.

Some plans also include access to Google Workspace Premium and a VPN for Android and iOS.

Google One Pricing and Storage Plans

Google One pricing is based on the amount of cloud storage you receive. The three basic plans that are available to new users also include slightly different features. Existing users that require more space can upgrade to a handful of plans that include significantly more cloud storage at higher prices, but don’t include any additional features.

Google One offers a one month free trial for each of the following plans.

The basic Google One Storage Plans are:

100 GB Plan : Priced at $1.99/mo, or $19.99/yr. Subscribers also receive access to Google experts, can share with up to five family members, and enjoy membership benefits that vary depending on the location.

: Priced at $1.99/mo, or $19.99/yr. Subscribers also receive access to Google experts, can share with up to five family members, and enjoy membership benefits that vary depending on the location. 200 GB Plan : Priced at $2.99/mo, or $29.99/yr. Subscribers also receive access to Google experts, can share with up to five family members, membership benefits that vary depending on the location, and 3% back in-store credit on Google Store purchases.

: Priced at $2.99/mo, or $29.99/yr. Subscribers also receive access to Google experts, can share with up to five family members, membership benefits that vary depending on the location, and 3% back in-store credit on Google Store purchases. 2 TB Plan: Priced at $9.99/mo, or $99.99/yr. Subscribers also receive access to Google experts, can share with up to five family members, membership benefits that vary depending on the location, 10% back-in-store credit on Google Store purchases, access to Google Workspace premium, and a VPN for Android and iOS.

Google One subscribers who require additional space can access these plans in some countries:

5 TB Plan : Priced at $24.99/mo or $249.99/yr. Subscribers receive all of the same benefits as the 2TB plan.

: Priced at $24.99/mo or $249.99/yr. Subscribers receive all of the same benefits as the 2TB plan. 10 TB Plan : Priced at $49.99/mo with no yearly discount. Subscribers receive all of the same benefits as the 2TB plan.

: Priced at $49.99/mo with no yearly discount. Subscribers receive all of the same benefits as the 2TB plan. 20 TB Plan : Priced at $99.99/mo with no yearly discount. Subscribers receive all of the same benefits as the 2TB plan.

: Priced at $99.99/mo with no yearly discount. Subscribers receive all of the same benefits as the 2TB plan. 30 TB Plan: Priced at $149.99/mo with no yearly discount. Subscribers receive all of the same benefits as the 2TB plan.



Is There a Google One Bundle?

In addition to the standalone Google One storage plans, you can also get Google One as part of Pixel Pass. Pixel Pass is a bundle that includes the 200 GB Google One plan, Google Play Pass, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium, priority phone repairs and replacements, and a new Pixel phone every two years.

Although Pixel Pass comes with the 200 GB Google One plan, you can upgrade your bundled Google One plan after you sign up for Pixel Pass. All Google One plans, including the 30 TB plan, are available as upgrades to Pixel Pass. If you opt to upgrade, the price difference between the $2.99/mo 200 GB plan and your new plan is added to your Pixel Pass subscription fee.

