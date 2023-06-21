What Is Generative AI?

Generative AI, as the term goes, is a type of artificial intelligence that creates new content based on a prompt. It is a revolutionary change as it imitates human behavior and automates repetitive tasks in seconds. In this article, we'll show you what Generative AI (GenAI) is all about and how simple it has become for anyone.

The Definition of Generative AI

Generative AI is just one type of artificial intelligence. But it's the one which has brought with it mainstream popularity as anyone without technical knowledge can now use it. Generative AI can create any content, like text, images, music, language, 3D models, and more with the help of a simple input called a prompt. Chatbots powered by Generative AI can hold conversations and mimic human behavior and creativity.

Popular GenAI tools you hear about daily include ChatGPT, Google Bard, Stable Diffusion, Midjourney, and DALL-E. The common thread in all these tools is their simplicity and how easy it is for anyone to create content or use them alongside other applications.

What Is the Difference Between Generative AI and General AI?

Artificial intelligence is a generic term that includes different approaches and technologies. You have already come across these different types in various applications used in our everyday lives. Generative AI generates new content, and as we have seen, it has turned into a tool to produce articles, music, art, and videos. But to understand Generative AI, we need to see where it fits in the broader spectrum of AI technologies.

"General AI" is again an umbrella for more traditional types of artificial intelligence that have long been used for different tasks. For instance, the AI used in selfies-turned-into-portraits, classifying your online purchasing habits, self-driving cars, or forecasting weather patterns are everyday examples of AI many of us use.

These types of General AI might produce content as a by-product while performing their primary tasks. But Generative AI is specifically designed to create fresh content. Whether text, images, product recommendations, or any other output, Generative AI uses natural language to interact with the user and carry out instructions.

Generative AI is just at the embryonic stage of its evolution as we continue to find new uses. But do note that this is a rapidly evolving field. A Stanford University experiment demonstrated that ChatGPT 3.5 spontaneously developed a "Theory of Mind" intelligence of a 9-year-old boy, while some branches of AI, like Self-Aware AI, are still years away from fruition.

How Does Generative AI Work?

Generative AI models are fed with massive amounts of content called training data. Then, these AI models are programmed with an algorithm that allows them to generate solutions and specific types of outputs depending on their training data. These algorithms analyze the patterns and relationships in their training data to understand what the user wants. Generative AI is more advanced than any other form of predictive intelligence because it continuously learns from these patterns and generates new content for the user.

The result is content that appears natural and human-like. While a Generative AI tool like ChatGPT is incredibly complex under the hood, its chatbot interface makes it as simple as having a conversation with another human. This user-friendliness is the reason for the explosion of Generative AI tools worldwide.

What Are Examples of Generative AI?

A GenAI tool usually exhibits a higher level of intelligence and more human-lie interactivity than traditional AI systems. These examples of GenAI tools aren't exhaustive, as tools are available for every purpose. Here are some examples of Generative AI popular today:

ChatGPT: OpenAI's large language model tool that brought Generative AI to our attention and turned it into our writing assistant.

OpenAI's large language model tool that brought Generative AI to our attention and turned it into our writing assistant. DALL-E 2: Another tool from OpenAI that can take text prompts and generate artwork and images.

Another tool from OpenAI that can take text prompts and generate artwork and images. MusicLM : An AI music composer developed by Google to compose original music in any genre.

: An AI music composer developed by Google to compose original music in any genre. GitHub Copilot: This AI-powered coding tool from GitHub and OpenAI helps programmers generate code snippets from natural language prompts.

This AI-powered coding tool from GitHub and OpenAI helps programmers generate code snippets from natural language prompts. Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs): This is a broader class of Generative AI models that use two separate neural networks (like a player and a coach) to self-improve themselves and create realistic products or analytical tools—for instance, new designs, real human faces, etc.

Generative AI has been compared to steam engines and airplanes in their life-changing impact. But it's important to recognize that we are still on the ground floor, and it might take a few years to navigate its dangers and make it routine.