What Is CPU Usage?

The Central Processing Unit (CPU) is the "brain" of your computer, and processes tasks required of all of the applications you're running. This includes active programs, background tasks, and operating system services.

You can see CPU usage in Activity Monitor on the Mac (image below). The Task Manager on Windows performs the same function.

CPU usage is the percentage of the total CPU capacity you're using at any given time. Older computers used to have one CPU which could only handle processing a single task at a time. However, modern computers have CPUs with multiple "cores." These are processors with multiple internal processors each of which can handle multiple tasks at the same time.



What Does CPU Usage Mean?

When you view details about the CPU usage on your computer, you'll see a percentage value which represents "percent utilization." This is, how much of your total CPU's processing power is currently being utilized.

You'll also see information such as the CPU's current processing speed, the number of processes and threads running, and more.

CPU usage percentage can vary significantly depending on what you're doing with your computer. When the computer first boots, many programs and processes are starting, so CPU usage will likely remain at or close to 100% until the computer is fully booted. During normal operation, when you're just typing a document or reading a web page, CPU usage might remain between 1% to 5%.

Save a file or launch a new program, and you'll see the CPU usage increase from 50% to 100% until that task is completed.



What Is Too High CPU Usage?

If the CPU usage is high for short periods of time, there is no such thing as too-high usage. This is because 100% of the CPU may be required to perform certain tasks. However, that high utilization typically drop back down to "normal" levels.

If you're watching your CPU usage in the Task Manager or Activity Monitor and it remains higher than 10% to 30% for an extended period of time, it could indicate you have a lot of applications running in the background all the time. Common applications which might run in the background and increase your CPU usage include:

Antivirus or anti-malware programs

Windows update service (if it's configured to update automatically)

Software which updates itself automatically like Adobe applications or Java

Server software like iTunes or a local web or FTP server

Apps you've installed that customize your computer's user interface and need to run silently

Infected operating system files or processes

You can see all active processes running in the background in the Task Manager or Activity Monitor. On Windows you can also see what software launches automatically by checking the startup folder.

You can reduce your overall CPU usage by removing any of the things mentioned above. This is as simple as installing a less CPU intensive antivirus program, turning off the setting for software to auto-update, or uninstalling software like iTunes or an FTP server.

What Is a Good CPU Usage?

Normal CPU usage when you aren't running any software or loading web pages is around 1% to 5%. The following activities may create the following CPU levels. These are all considered "good" CPU usage so long as you know the activity causing it.

Using a program with a lot of activity like lightweight games: 10% to 30%

Streaming video on Netflix or YouTube: 5% to 20%

Playing demanding computer games: 50% to 70%

Booting up your computer or launching a new program: 80% to 100%

If you aren't doing anything on your computer or didn't task your computer with doing something intensive and you can see your CPU is staying constantly above 10%, you'll need to troubleshoot your CPU usage issue. First check if Windows is running any updates. Then, use Task Manager or Activity Monitor to sort CPU usage by process to track down which service or program may be causing the problem.

