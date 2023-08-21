What Is Apple GPT?

Apple GPT is the long-rumored AI chatbot from Apple that one day may arrive on all Apple devices. Currently, "Apple GPT" exists as an internal project as its engineering team and privacy concerns prototype it are worked out. This article looks at what Apple GPT is all about and what you can look forward to if it's released in some form next year.

July Alcantara / E+ / Getty Images

History of Apple GPT

Apple devices and features like Siri, Apple Maps, search, and even the mixed-reality headset Vision Pro have benefitted from the gradual introduction of machine learning and artificial intelligence. But Apple never had a chatbot that could be a front-facing tool for its users. The fresh development comes from OpenAI's ChatGPT, which opened the floodgates for numerous generative AI apps like Bing Chat and Google Bard.

Apple is famous for creating hype around its announcements and then using it to build anticipation. While it stayed away from the commotion around ChatGPT, reports emerged of AI development increasing in pace. Bloomberg revealed that the Cupertino-based behemoth is developing a generative AI chatbot called "Apple GPT" (for want of a better name), but it's still undecided on how to release it to the public. Apple itself has been less forthcoming on its specifics.



A few clues have emerged that help us guess what Apple GPT will be all about and whether it will be among the lineup of generative AI tools we use daily.



How Will Apple GPT Work?

So far, Apple GPT exists only as an internal generative AI chatbot for Apple engineers. The Bloomberg report said the chatbot works like Bard, ChatGPT, and Bing AI. It is being trained on its large language model as engineers prototype features and use it to summarize text and answer questions in their everyday workflow.

Apple’s AI framework, Ajax, is built on top of Google Jax, the search giant’s machine learning framework. Apple uses Ajax to create its proprietary Large Language Model (LLM) running on Google Cloud, like its iCloud service. LLMs are the engines that enable generative artificial intelligence chatbots to converse like humans and create new content, such as text, images, or music.

What Will Apple GPT be Used For?

Tim Cook had said that the company would continue to add A.I capabilities to its devices while sticking to a caution-first approach.

We view AI as huge and will continue weaving it into our products on a very thoughtful basis.

Apple doesn't use the term A.I in its communication often. Even during their WWDC 23 event, they preferred "machine learning" and how it's improving their products. Here are a few instances from their announcements:

Machine learning uses a transformer language model, making keyboard text prediction more accurate than ever on iOS.

The Journal app in iOS 17 will use on-device machine learning for personalized prompts of moments to inspire your reflections.

Machine learning will help you autofill PDF forms (scanned or online) with names, addresses, and emails from your contacts.

The Apple Watch will showcase widgets in a Smart Stack to show you relevant information at a glance.

Adaptive audio will learn your listening preferences and deliver the best sound experience possible.

So, Apple's AI strategy has been in play for several years across their devices, and Apple GPT could seamlessly slip into present and future projects. Apple's voice assistant, Siri, could be an obvious interface for chatbot-like interaction. It will also become a part of the new health coaching service codenamed Quartz that will use AI to personalize plans and Apple's long-running electric car (Project Titan).

Ultimately, we can assume that it might not be a distinct product like Google Bard, Bing Chat, or ChatGPT and so might not be called Apple GPT by the time it arrives on all Apple devices and services. But it will become a part of every Apple consumer's life.

