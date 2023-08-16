What Is an Everything App?

Everything apps, also called super apps, combine multiple online services into a single app. This article explains everything apps, including their function and ongoing super app developments.

Everything Apps Explained

Ideally, an everything app allows users to manage all aspects of their online presence, from social media to bank accounts. Typical features of everything apps include direct messaging, video calls, location sharing, mobile payments, online shopping, and even games.

Some super apps also act as social media platforms for sharing photos, videos, and other content with friends and family. Imagine Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tinder, Uber, FaceTime, DoorDash, Apple Pay, and Google Play Games all in one.

Examples of Everything Apps

The most well-known example of an everything app is China's WeChat. With over 1 billion users, WeChat is essential to everyday life in China. People use it to pay for groceries, order food, hail cabs, apply for jobs, and even find dates. Similar super apps include PayTM (India), GoJek (Indonesia), Line (Japan), and KakaoTalk (South Korea).

Everything apps are popular in places where people primarily use mobile devices (rather than traditional computers) to access the internet. They have yet to catch on in other parts of the world, partially due to financial regulations and privacy concerns, but that could quickly change.

Pros and Cons of Everything Apps

While everything apps are incredibly convenient, having all your personal information tied to one app poses serious privacy concerns. In the event of a security breach, hackers could get access to all of your accounts. Trusting all that data to a single company is a hard sale to consumers.

Additionally, there are legal hurdles to implementing features such as payment processing in an app. Some countries also have privacy laws that would make getting an everything app approved hard.

The Future of Super Apps

Several social media companies have tried adding super app features with mixed results. For example, Snapchat introduced a peer-to-peer payment system called Snapcash, but it has been discontinued. Facebook Marketplace and Instagram Shopping have seen significantly more success. The CEO of X (formerly Twitter), Linda Yaccarino, has announced that the company intends to add payment processing and banking services to its social media platform.

Meta (owner of Facebook) and Alphabet (owner of Google) have reportedly explored building everything apps, but their efforts have been abandoned due to technical obstacles and limited public interest.