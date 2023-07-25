What Is Amazon Freevee?

Amazon has a movie and TV streaming service called Freevee (formerly IMDb TV). Just as the name sounds, Freevee houses a free collection of original and licensed movies and shows, all supported by ads. It's available via their website and apps for a variety of devices.



Keep reading to learn more about how this free movie site works, including what you can stream, how to watch Freevee from your device, and some limitations you should know.



Freevee has been the name of this service since early 2022. It used to be called IMDb TV (Amazon owns IMDb), and before that, at its 2019 launch, it was called IMDb Freedive.

Is Freevee Really Free?

Freevee is ad-supported, so instead of paying with money, you're giving attention to the commercials within the videos, which in turn generates revenue for Amazon.

This means Amazon does make money when you watch their free content, even though you don't have to subscribe to Freevee.

If you're new to free streaming services, you might not know that this is how it works across the board and how Freevee has always worked. It's a sustainable business model that benefits everyone involved.

What Can You Watch on Freevee?

There's a lot to watch, and things change frequently, so we can hardly list everything here. The website has a Free with ads menu where you can see the full list of movies and shows. Live TV is available, too.



Popular Movies & TV (Updated for July)

To give you an idea of the free movies on Freevee, here's a list of five popular titles people were watching over this last month:

Back to the Future

Rio

Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens

How to Train Your Dragon 2

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland

These are examples of popular TV shows on Freevee:

Desperate Housewives

Lost

The Twilight Zone



Schitt's Creek

Primo

Original Programming

Amazon has several original movies and series that you can watch through Freevee. These are notated with Amazon Original or Freevee Original in the thumbnail.

Some Amazon Originals are available on Freevee for only a limited time, like these:

Jury Duty

Upload

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards

Uncle Frank

The Handmaiden

Available Genres

You can look through these genres for movies: action and adventure; animation; arts, culture & entertainment; comedy; documentary; drama; fantasy; horror; musicals; romance; science fiction; special interest; suspense; and Westerns.

Similar genres are available for TV shows: action and adventure; animation; comedy; documentary; drama; fantasy; music videos & concerts; romance; science fiction; special interest; sports; suspense; talk shows & variety; unscripted; and Westerns.

Live TV includes channels like Washington Post Television, Judy Justice, ION, Crime 360, NHL, Amazon Movies, Cheddar News, QVC, Fox Weather, TED, AccuWeather Now, and others, all accessible through a TV guide menu. These channels are streamed on a schedule like cable TV, so unlike the on-demand selection, you can't pause, rewind, or fast-forward.



Freevee's Notable Features

If you're familiar with other free movie/TV streaming platforms, you'll know that they all work a little differently. Below are features worth mentioning, either because they're unique to Freevee or useful for finding something to watch.

View the Movies of the month collection handpicked by Amazon.

Filter results by subtitle language.

Browse by subgenre. For example, the Action & Adventure list of movies can be further refined to see only epic, superhero, and martial arts titles.

Watch a trailer before you commit to a movie or show (not all titles have trailers).

Hide a season or movie from the list to avoid seeing it.

Add a title to your watchlist to review later.

Separates movies and shows into their own sections.

View unique collections like Hispanic heritage, Music tastemakers, Country favorites, and Culture rated | Black voices.

Get links to an actor's other movies, some of which are available on Freevee.

How to Watch Freevee

Freevee's movies and TV shows are accessible through their website, the mobile app, and smart TVs powered by Google TV and Android TV. An Amazon account is required; both a free and a Prime account will work.

Use these links to get this free movie-streaming app on Android or iOS:

Amazon Freevee also works with these devices:

Android TV

Apple TV (4th & 5th Generation)

Comcast Xfinity X-Class and Flex boxes

Fire TV and Fire tablet

Google TV

LG smart TVs (2018 and newer models)

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Roku

Samsung smart TVs (2017-2021 models)

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Freevee can also be streamed in a web browser and through the Amazon Freevee Channel in the Prime Video app.

Freevee's Limitations

Although Freevee is, in fact, free to use, several restrictions exist. Similar movie streaming services are limited in many of the same ways, but Freevee sets unique constraints.

The group movie-watching experience, Watch Party, is supported by Prime Video only, not Freevee. To start a Watch Party, you have to buy or rent the video.

You can't watch Freevee from outside the United States and its territories. There was a time when you could stream from the UK and Germany, but those locations are no longer supported.

Not every season or episode of every TV show is streamable here for free. For example, you might complete season 1 of a show only to find out that season 2 is available only with a Prime membership. I've also seen only the first episode of a season offered for free, while the rest is reserved for Prime users. These are clearly marked so you don't accidentally buy something.

Similarly, movies and TV shows are periodically removed, and it's never clear when any particular title will leave. The only area of the website that seems to point to movies about to go is the Amazon Originals – Available for a limited time, available from the Freevee home page.