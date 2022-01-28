What Is a Wi-Fi Router?

Wi-Fi routers are among the most common kinds of networking devices used in homes and offices. Technically, you don't need a Wi-Fi router to access the internet, but if you want to do it wirelessly, a Wi-Fi router is essential.

What Does a Wi-Fi Router Actually Do?

To understand what a Wi-Fi router is, it's important to understand what a traditional, non-Wi-Fi router is. In simplest terms, a router is a networking device which serves as the connection between the internet and the devices in your home or office that need to connect to the internet.

When your internet service provider (ISP) provides an internet connection to your home or office, it installs a modem. In most cases, you don't connect your computer, game console, streaming TV box, or other internet-enabled device to the modem (you can, but most people don't). Instead, you connect the modem to a router and then connect other devices to the router (there are also devices that combine a modem and router into a single box). The router shares the internet connection from the modem with all devices connected to it. They also offer important security features like firewalls.

All of this is true of both traditional wired and Wi-Fi routers. The difference between those two devices is a traditional router only works when a device is plugged into it using an Ethernet networking cable. Wi-Fi routers, on the other hand, let you connect to the internet over Wi-Fi (you can also connect networking cables to Wi-Fi routers if you want).

Think of a Wi-Fi router like a radio. When you connect a Wi-Fi router to a modem, the internet connection coming into the modem is sent to the Wi-Fi router, which then broadcasts a Wi-Fi signal for devices to connect to.

Do I Just Need a Router for Wi-Fi?

In order to have Wi-Fi in your home or office, you'll need a few things:

An active monthly plan with an ISP, such as a cable or phone company.

A modem provided by the ISP (that is installed activated, and in communication with the ISP's network).

A Wi-Fi router. You don't need a traditional router and a Wi-Fi router. A Wi-Fi router provides all of the features of a traditional router, and adds on wireless capabilities.

The Wi-Fi router connected to the modem and properly set up and configured to create a wireless network.

When you've got all of those things, you'll have a Wi-Fi signal any compatible device can connect to in order to get online.



What Is the Difference Between a Router and Wi-Fi?

As mentioned above, the most important difference between a traditional router and a Wi-Fi router is you can only access a traditional router by plugging a cable into it, whereas a Wi-Fi router allows wireless connections (specific models may have some features that further differentiate the two types of routers). Other differences between the two types of devices include:

Speed: You'll generally get faster speeds with a physical connection to a router using Ethernet as compared to wirelessly connecting to a Wi-Fi router.

You'll generally get faster speeds with a physical connection to a router using Ethernet as compared to wirelessly connecting to a Wi-Fi router. Reliability/Signal Interference: All kinds of things can interfere with Wi-Fi signals, including other devices, materials used to build houses or offices, and other nearby Wi-Fi networks. Interference can cause slower speeds. Typically this isn't an issue, however.

All kinds of things can interfere with Wi-Fi signals, including other devices, materials used to build houses or offices, and other nearby Wi-Fi networks. Interference can cause slower speeds. Typically this isn't an issue, however. Mobility: If you need internet access from more than one fixed location at home (or work) Wi-Fi is the best option. With a traditional router, you can only go as far as your Ethernet cable reaches.

If you need internet access from more than one fixed location at home (or work) Wi-Fi is the best option. With a traditional router, you can only go as far as your Ethernet cable reaches. Sharing: It's much easier to have guests get online over Wi-Fi than a physical connection. All you have to do is share the Wi-Fi password, as opposed to running a networking cable from the router to their device (and not all devices—smartphones, for instance—have Ethernet ports).

Is There a Monthly Fee for a Wi-Fi Router?

Whether there's a monthly fee for your Wi-Fi router depends on how you get it. In most cases, people buy the Wi-Fi router they prefer and just pay once for the device. This is the option we recommend in the vast majority of cases.

If you get your Wi-Fi router from your ISP, you will probably pay a monthly fee to rent it the same way you do your modem. You can also buy your own modem, too.

Some ISPs provide modems with Wi-Fi features. In most cases, we recommend you use a separate modem and Wi-Fi router. Using two devices generally provides better networking performance, lets you choose the Wi-Fi router best for you, and lets you keep your Wi-Fi router when you switch ISPs.