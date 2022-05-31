Subreddits are user-run forums that are part of the Reddit website. Users are able to post links, add text and images to subreddits, and others can upvote useful content, downvote bad content, and reply to offer their own opinions. Anyone can make a subreddit, and subreddits can be based on just about any topic. There are subreddits for sports teams, movies, TV shows, video games, memes, and various other interests and subjects. And, if your hobby isn't represented, you can make your own subreddit.

What Is a Subreddit Used For?

Subreddits are niche community forums where users can share links, images, and text posts. Most of them are used to share information about a subject that’s of interest to the subreddit members, and to discuss topics related to that subject.

For example, a subreddit devoted to a video game will typically feature a lot of links to news articles about the game, upcoming developments, and both official and unofficial artwork. Depending on the rules of the subreddit, there may also be text posts where users discuss the game, come up with new strategies, and other related topics.

A subreddit is a subsection of the Reddit website and each subreddit is dedicated to one particular topic such as sports or hobbies. There are millions of subreddits, but only a small number of those are very active.

A subreddit devoted to a sports team might see discussion about potential trades and live discussion of current games, while a subreddit for a city or town will be full of discussion about life in that area.

Other subreddits are devoted entirely to funny images, or Redditisms like Explain Like I’m 5 (ELI5) where users ask for simple explanations, and I am a (blank) ask me anything (IamA) where users answer questions from other users.

The key features of subreddits are the ability to submit links, images, and text, and the ability of other users to vote for the best content. Content and comments that aren’t useful can be downvoted, while the best content and comments are upvoted and become more easily viewable.

When you sign up for Reddit, you can use the same account to join any subreddit you like. You can also use the same account to create your own subreddit if you don’t find exactly what you’re looking for. Most subreddits allow open admission, but some subreddit owners only allow approved members to join. For example, if you create a subreddit that’s just for you and your friends, then you might want to restrict membership to keep it private.

What Does Subreddit Mean?

Subreddit is a term used to describe a user-run subsection of the Reddit website. Reddit is the name of the website, and sub is a prefix that means under, so subreddits are mini-sites all under the Reddit umbrella.

What Is the Difference Between Reddit and a Subreddit?

Reddit is a website, and a subreddit is a part of that website. There is no difference between Reddit and a subreddit, because Reddit itself is made up of several thousand subreddits. In fact, there are only a few pages you can visit on Reddit that aren’t subreddits.

The front page of Reddit displays either r/All or r/Popular, depending on whether you’re logged in, which are both filtered feeds made up of content from every subreddit. The Reddit app also has a Discover tab that pulls content from subreddits. These aren’t technically subreddits, but they are aggregates of other subreddits that all consist of user-submitted content. Aside from a few resources and informational pages, the entirety of Reddit is made up of subreddits.

