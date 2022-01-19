A hidden network is a wireless network which isn't broadcasting its network ID (also known as SSID). That means it is invisible to all devices searching for a new network to join. It's useful to understand how they work and whether they can benefit you and your network.



What Does Hidden Network Mean?

A hidden network is exactly what it sounds like: A network hidden from usual detection. Once popular amongst security savvy users, it was seen as a good way of ensuring nefarious sources could not see your network before trying to access it. Basically, it's like having a secret doorway to your home not on display to others.



However, in recent times, hiding your network has fallen out of favor as there are many tools available which can help users spot hidden networks. Also, it's not actually as secure as you would think.



What Is a Hidden Network Used For?

A hidden network at its simplest is used to keep things slightly more secure. While tools are available to detect hidden networks, the average user won't think to look for something they don't even know exists.



Some users also set up hidden networks to keep things tidier when browsing for new networks. Rather than having to search through a long list of routers and connections, such as when in an apartment building, it can be more convenient to keep it hidden. However, a hidden network can make it slightly harder for you to connect to as you'll need to know the SSID to find it. That's a few extra steps compared to simply clicking the network name and entering the password.



What Does It Mean When There Is a Hidden Network?

Knowing there's a hidden network available doesn't actually mean much. There are many reasons why a network may be hidden.



It may be that someone has believed hiding their network makes it safer and more secure from hackers. It may also be the person who set up the network simply wanted to keep it more private from other users nearby.



It may also be the network is rarely used so there's little need to publicize it to other users.

Why Would Someone Have a Hidden Network?

Hidden networks might seem like they've been established for security purposes but that's rarely the case. It merely hides the SSID which is the network name rather than the network's password.



Some users may feel safer by hiding their network although it's far better to set up a strong password and network protocol. Peace of mind through the sake of one tick box that turns a network hidden can be useful though.



Other users may prefer to keep their own private network hidden from other users in their home, such as if they live with roommates and don't want to share a network with them. If the roommate doesn't know the network exists, they won't want access to it.



In a work environment, there may be a guest network for visitors and one for internal use, with the latter hidden so visitors are not confused.



Is a Hidden Network Safe?

A hidden network is no more or less safe than a regular network. As with connecting to any network, safety is down to the owner of the network and why it has been set up.



As with any network, it's important to know what you're connecting to before doing so. Do not connect to a network unless you know who controls it.