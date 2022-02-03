Axolotls are amphibious creatures that require some consideration for Minecraft fans. Here's a look at everything you need to know about them.



Axolotls were added to Minecraft in its Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update.

What Are Axolotls Purpose in Minecraft?

Axolotls can spawn in any underground water source in Minecraft, assuming a few caveats have been met. These include the need for the underground water source to be in total darkness as well as below sea level (y63).



They are generally indifferent to the player but can help them when engaged in a battle with other underwater and hostile creatures. If a player defeats a mob that an axolotl is attacking, they gain the Regeneration status effect as well as have Mining Fatigue removed from them if it currently exists.

Players also unlock an achievement by doing so. The achievement is called The Healing Power of Friendship! and is earned by teaming up with an axolotl.



Axolotls are best recruited when players wish to go fishing or travel underwater for a long distance, as the axolotl will protect them in a fight. It is able to defeat anything underwater other than a dolphin or turtle.



What Do Axolotls Eat In Minecraft?

Axolotls eat tropical fish. These are generally found in ocean biomes. To feed an axolotl, players need to use a bucket of tropical fish rather than individual fish.



Instead of using a fishing rod, players must make a bucket then click on the block of water containing tropical fish to capture a bunch.



Tropical fish can be tricky to capture so it is also possible to buy a bucket of them from the Wandering Trader for one Emerald.



How Do You Get an Axolotl in Minecraft?

To get one, you need to find it within an underground water resource. From there, place it in a bucket or attach it to a lead. It is also possible to breed them, gaining more axolotls.



To breed one, once you have two adult axolotls together, feed them both tropical fish until red hearts are displayed above them. This results in a baby axolotl that has the colors of one of its parents. It takes around 20 in-game minutes to reach maturity. The process can be sped up by using more tropical fish.

Can Axolotls Be Tamed in Minecraft?

Axolotls can't be tamed in the conventional sense. However, they are not hostile to the player. Instead, they can also be picked up and placed in a bucket before being rehomed in a pond or lake. It is also possible to attach a lead to an axolotl but the creature will die after five minutes of being out of water. The only way to avoid this is if it is raining or there is a thunderstorm.



What Is the Rarest Axolotl Color in Minecraft?

Minecraft axolotls come in five different colors. These include Lucy (pink), Wild (brown), Gold, Cyan, and Blue. The blue one is the rarest type and has a 0.083% chance of spawning either naturally or when breeding them.



Don't count on seeing a blue one any time soon. It's incredibly unlikely.