What Are Hearables?

Hearables, often called smart earbuds, are wireless in-ear devices that amplify sound and offer other capabilities. Hearables often combine hearing aid technology with biometrics technology to do more than transmit audio.



What Are Hearable Earbuds?

Hearables, while not yet a defined category, are more than just wireless earbuds. Unlike traditional earbuds, hearables have dedicated processors and internal storage, allowing them to work without connecting to a phone, computer, or another smart device. They offer additional features like sound amplification, feedback cancellation, and directional microphones, making hearables a popular substitute for hearing aids.

What About AirPods?

That said, some earbuds have sound amplification features, but they don't quite meet the definition of a hearable. One example is Apple's AirPods. While AirPods can aid your ability to hear, they lack independent data storage and biometrics features.



How Do Hearables Work?

Hearables use a built-in microphone to pick up sound. Then, a sound processor digitizes the audio signal, amplified and sent through the speakers directly into your ear. They can wirelessly connect to other devices via Bluetooth. allowing them to also function like traditional earbuds. Hearabes can be equipped with biometric sensors, which are also useful for health monitoring and fitness tracking.

Hearables for Hearing Loss

Some hearables are actually FDA-approved for hearing loss, which allows them to be marketed as OTC (over-the-counter) hearing aids. The terms “hearables” and “OTC hearing aids” are sometimes used interchangeably. Here are some examples:

Everyday Features of Hearables

Aside from sound transmission and amplification, here are some other common features of hearables:

Call streaming : Connect with your phone to take calls and check voicemail.

: Connect with your phone to take calls and check voicemail. Enhanced sound quality : Hearables filter outside noise to improve the sound quality of music and phone conversations.

: Hearables filter outside noise to improve the sound quality of music and phone conversations. Voice controls : Connect your other smart devices and control them with voice commands using Siri, Google, or Alexa.

: Connect your other smart devices and control them with voice commands using Siri, Google, or Alexa. Gesture recognition : Answer calls by tapping your hearables or nodding your head.

: Answer calls by tapping your hearables or nodding your head. Internal storage : Hearables can store data, meaning you listen to music on the go without your smartphone.

: Hearables can store data, meaning you listen to music on the go without your smartphone. Biometric security : Hearables can recognize the shape of your ears so that they won't work if anyone else tries to use them.



: Hearables can recognize the shape of your ears so that they won't work if anyone else tries to use them. Real-time translation : Translate speech in a foreign language into a language you can understand.

: Translate speech in a foreign language into a language you can understand. Health monitoring : Track your steps, sleep schedule, heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, and calories burned.

: Track your steps, sleep schedule, heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, and calories burned. Fitness coaching : Sync biometric data with your phone for exercise advice and feedback.



: Sync biometric data with your phone for exercise advice and feedback. Custom fitting : Some brands offer custom hearables molded specifically for your ear.

: Some brands offer custom hearables molded specifically for your ear. Waterproofing : Some hearables are even suitable for swimming and other watersports.

: Some hearables are even suitable for swimming and other watersports. Portable charging : The case also acts as a charger, so you can recharge hearables for hours of continuous use.

: The case also acts as a charger, so you can recharge hearables for hours of continuous use. Updates: Hearables have their own operating system that occasionally receives updates, potentially adding new features.



Features vary by brand and model. While some hearables are aimed at people with hearing loss, others are more geared toward fitness, so you'll need to research to find a device with all the features you want.