WB Fighting Game 'Multiversus' Delayed to Unspecified Date

WB has been busily prepping Multiversus, a mascot-based fighting game featuring characters across the company’s entire entertainment catalog, but fans will have a wait a bit longer for its official debut.

Multiversus was supposed to launch next week, but developer Player First Games just announced there will be a delay to an unspecified date in the future, though they assure players the game is still coming.

Player First Games

This delay also pertains to the release of Morty, of Rick and Morty fame, as the little scamp was scheduled to accompany the launch of season one of the competitive free-to-play fighter.

"We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players," Player First Games wrote.

Multiversus has been in open beta since July and this beta period will continue until the official launch, whenever that happens. The beta is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. This early version features characters such as Bugs Bunny, Superman, Finn from Adventure Time, and more.

The beta also allows players to purchase additional characters at around $7 a pop or unlock them by completing in-game challenges. These secret(ish) characters include Wonder Woman, LeBron James (yes, really), and around ten more.

Though no replacement launch date has been announced, the company seems to indicate it will be sooner rather than later. In the meantime, dig out an old copy of Super Smash Bros. or an even older copy of Playstation All-Star's Battle Royale.