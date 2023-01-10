News > Software & Apps Waze Adds Host Karamo Brown to Its Growing Roster of Celebrity Navigators It hopes to make "every journey on the road a little more positive" By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 10, 2023 01:06PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Waze is adding another celebrity navigator to its stable, TV host Karamo Brown. Brown is best known for Queer Eye and for hosting his own daily talk show. He joins the likes of DJ Khaled, Morgan Freeman, and, uh, Master Chief from Halo by adding a bit of flair to the GPS navigation experience. Here's how it works. You open Waze and look for the "Drive with Karamo" banner. Once activated, the talk show host will replace the default robot voice as you drive around. Brown is all about positivity and taking time to smell the roses, and his Waze personality is no different. The company says this new experience helps give users a "new perspective on driving" to help them "appreciate the journey, not just the destination." They liken it to driving with a therapist or self-help guru. In other words, Karamo Brown won't just issue droll "turn right at the next stoplight" notifications, as he'll also use his words to help people decompress and remain free from anxiety, even when caught in that dreaded rush hour traffic. "I'm so excited to be part of the latest driving experience on Waze, which brings my passion for helping people to drivers everywhere by making every journey on the road a little more positive," Karamo says. The app lets you choose from a calm or centered mood, and Karamo Brown is available to use right now for your next commute. He's only for US residents, however, so other countries will have to get their own Netflix-star-turned-talk-show-host. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit