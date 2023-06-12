Why watchOS 10’s Redesign Is a Huge Deal for Usability

WatchOS 10 is the biggest redesign since the first Apple Watch.

It's all about being easier to navigate.

Smart Stacks bring widgets to the watch face.

5 Apple Watches displaying different features of watchOS 10. Apple

With watchOS 10, the Apple Watch is about to get way easier to use.

The Apple Watch is amazing but can be a pain to use. Do you scroll or swipe on that screen to show more? Does the digital crown do anything here? And why am I being forced to navigate menus on such a teeny-tiny screen? Those are some questions Apple will answer with the next update to the Apple Watch's operating system, watchOS 10.

"Fundamentally, Watch interactions are measured in seconds, not minutes. The design language that Apple is encouraging in watchOS 10 seems like it will help make those interactions much more efficient when it comes to helping users see the information they want at a glance and then go back to their day," veteran Apple reporter Dan Moren said on his Six Colors blog.

Navigating Apple Watch

Navigating the Apple Watch can be a fiddly process. To scroll up and down, you can use the digital crown or swipe on the screen. Sometimes you can also swipe to reveal further screens to the left and right. And at other times, you have to tap a button to move to another screen. That's all fine, but it means you have to learn the quirks of an individual app and then remember them.

WatchOS 10 features. Apple, Inc.

Let's see some examples. In the excellent Overcast podcast player app, for example, on the Now Playing screen, the digital crown adjusts the playback volume. Finger scrolling up and down does nothing, and to get to the information sub-page, you have to tap one of those three-dots-in-a-circle icons. But to get back from that info sub-page, you tap a back arrow.

Apple's Workout app, maybe one of the most-used apps on the watch, is no better. You can use the crown or a finger to scroll up and down, but you can also swipe sideways. Again, once you get used to it, this two-way navigation is fine. The problem is that it is inconsistent.

Well, no more. Apple has fixed the problem by using pages.

The new UI paradigm discourages scrolling in favor of pages. Instead of scrolling through a long list of options, and peering at the little screen to work out what's happening, now the digital crown works to flip pages, like a Rolodex, if you still remember what a Rolodex is.

Fundamentally, Watch interactions are measured in seconds, not minutes.

The advantage of these pages is that you have much better spatial awareness. In conjunction with the haptic bumps generated by the digital crown, you can bump down two pages in an app, and you'll be on page three. You don't have to pay so much attention to get where you want.

And you will not end up halfway between two pages, either. This is even more important to usability because it means that the information, button, and controls are always in the same place. You know how you can navigate the main watch face quickly because the complications and the time are always in the same space? Having non-moving controls means you can learn their positions and tap them without thinking.

WatchOS Smart Stacks and Full Screen

This new page-based UI can be found everywhere. For example, Smart Stacks is a kind of mashup of the Siri watch face and the watch's Dock, where you can keep a selection of oft-used apps. Now, you turn the digital crown from any watch face, and widgets pop up. These are automatically selected, depending on the time of day or what you are doing. You may get a weather forecast first thing in the morning, or your podcast app might show up when you're out walking.



A cyclist wearing an Apple Watch and using an iPhone mounted on the handlebars. Apple

"I used the App Switcher all the time. And it seems to me the Smart Stack replaces that. So I'll be looking for it to provide similar functionality. I want to use it to launch apps," designer and Apple Watch app developer Graham Bower told Lifewire via email.

Developers can also use this new design language in their own apps. The Overcast podcast app mentioned above could show the now-playing screen, and when you turn the crown, options for the info screen, podcast selections, etc., could pop up in their widgets.

Apple's Watch apps are also expanding to use the full screen and beyond. When you start a cycling workout on your watch, it appears as a live activity on your phone. Tap it, and it expands to fill the screen on your phone. Cyclists can put their iPhone in a handlebar mount and glance at that instead of trying to glance at their watch, which can be dangerous and distracting.

This update is a big one for Apple Watch users. It makes everything more immediate and less annoying to do, combined with an added layer of visual polish. It's like it finally grew up.