WatchOS 10: News and Anticipated Price (Free), Release Date, Features, and Other Rumors

Rumors are saying that the Apple Watch will get more powerful with watchOS 10 this fall. Here's everything we know about the update.

When Will WatchOS 10 Be Released?

Apple has been pretty consistent with its new watchOS releases. Every new version since watchOS 2 has come out around the same time: in the second or third week of September. We expect this pattern to hold for watchOS 10.

Apple will likely announce the release date at its Worldwide Developers Conference keynote on June 5. Shortly after that, the company will release the beta to developers so they can start working with the new features. Sometime this summer, the public beta will come out; you can sign up to try out new features for free at Apple's Beta Software Program.

WatchOS 10 Price Rumors

Like all updates to Apple's operating systems, watchOS 10 will be free to download and use.

Pre-Order Information

Unless you participate in the beta program, you can't pre-order watchOS (or any new Apple firmware). If your device is compatible, you'll get a notification to update when it comes out.

WatchOS 10 Features

Of all the OS updates we expect to see at WWDC, we have the most ideas of what to expect in watchOS 10.

Reportedly, some big changes are coming, not least thanks to the larger displays on newer devices like the Apple Watch Ultra. A report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that the Apple Watch UI will run on widgets instead of the standard app system. Tapping the side button on an Apple Watch will take you into a widget view instead of showing either a list or layout of all your apps, which would be way easier.

Gurman also claims that stock apps like Weather, Mail, Messages will receive refreshes to make the most of the extra space.

Another big change concerns how you connect your Apple Watch to devices. Traditionally, you've had to pair it with an iPhone to receive notifications and other alerts. If some rumors are true, an iPhone may be optional.



In keeping with Apple's increased operability between all of its platforms – iPhone, Apple TV, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch – watchOS 10 may let you pair your device with an iPad or Mac. Since you're already signed in to those with the same Apple ID as your iPhone, and your data syncs across all of them, this shouldn't represent much of a change.

WatchOS 10 Specs and Hardware

Apple slowly phases out older models of the Apple Watch as new versions of watchOS become available. Older devices won't be able to use watchOS 10. Apple has generally supported Apple Watches for updates for about five years, so we expect the following models will be compatible with the new firmware:

Apple Watch SE (2020)

Apple Watch SE 2 (2022)

Apple Watch Series 5 (2019)

Apple Watch Series 6 (2020)

Apple Watch Series 7 (2021)

Apple Watch Series 8 (2022)

Apple Watch Ultra (2022)

Because Apple Watches typically pair to an iPhone, that hardware may also matter. WatchOS 10 will probably demand that your phone uses iOS 17, which means that you'll need an iPhone X or newer to get the full use of the operating system.

The Latest News About WatchOS 10

