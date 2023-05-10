How to Install and Watch YouTube TV on Roku

What to Know Press the Home button, go to Streaming Channels or Search , search for YouTube TV , and select Add Channel .

button, go to or , search for , and select . Select Go to channel , or press Home on the Roku remote and select the YouTube TV channel on your home screen.

, or press on the Roku remote and select the YouTube TV channel on your home screen. Sign in with your Google account, or go to the YouTube TV website to set up your subscription.

This article explains how to watch YouTube TV on Roku. The instructions apply to all Roku smart TVs and streaming devices.

How to Get YouTube TV on Roku

To watch TV without cable on your Roku via YouTube TV, you just need to download the app from the Roku Channel Store.

Roku apps are also called channels, so downloading the YouTube TV channel is the same as downloading the YouTube TV app.

Press the Home button on your Roku's remote to bring up the home screen. Select Streaming Channels or Search. Search for YouTube TV and select the YouTube TV channel. There are separate Roku apps for YouTube TV and regular YouTube. If you want to rent or purchase movies and shows, use the YouTube app.



Once the app to finishes downloading, select Go to channel, or press the Home button on your remote and select the YouTube TV app in your channel list. Follow the instructions to log in to YouTube TV or sign up.

Now that you're signed in to your Google account, you can open the YouTube TV channel from the Roku home screen to start watching without having to log in again.

To rearrange the apps on your Roku home screen, highlight the app, press the star (*) button on your remote, and select Move channel.

How to Add YouTube TV to Roku From a Web Browser

It's also possible to install the YouTube TV app on your device from the Roku website:



Go to the Roku Channel Store, select the Search channels bar at the top, then search for YouTube TV. In the search results, select YouTube TV. Roku has separate apps for YouTube TV and regular YouTube, so make sure you download YouTube TV. Select Add Channel. If you're not already signed in to your Roku account, you'll be prompted to log in, then select Add Channel again. Once the channel is finished downloading, it will say Installed. The YouTube app should show up on your device's home screen right away.

How to Subscribe to YouTube TV on Roku

You must go to the YouTube TV website and subscribe through your Google account. If you don't have one, you can create a Google account as you sign up. The app will provide instructions for signing up and connecting your account to your Roku.



You can get YouTube TV no matter where you live, but the availability of certain channels depends on your location. You won't be able to access local channels if you try to watch YouTube TV while traveling.

YouTube TV and YouTube Premium are different services. YouTube Premium lets you watch videos without ads, but YouTube TV includes commercials.