How to Watch WNBA Games

This article provides an overview of all of the options for watching the WNBA this season including the playoffs and the finals.

Event Details The 2023 WNBA Season runs from May 19, 2023 to October 20, 2023.

Where to Watch WNBA Games

For the 2023 season, here are the networks and channels that, between them, will be airing WNBA regular season and playoff games:

The WNBA's premier broadcast partner will air 25 national broadcasts during the regular season and up to 27 playoff games, for a total of 52 games. CBS, CBS Sports Network, & Paramount+: The CBS family of networks is a secondary TV partner for the WNBA. The exact number of games it will broadcast, and which ones, have yet to be announced by the WNBA or CBS.

If you have an antenna that lets you tune in to over-the-air broadcast channels, you can watch any of the WNBA games aired on ABC and CBS for free.

How to Watch the WNBA with Streaming Services

If you prefer to watch WNBA games via streaming, the list of channels and options from the first section is the place to start. Make sure that any streaming TV service you're considering includes some or all of those channels and you'll be ready for tipoff.

Among the streaming TV options that can deliver live TV from channels like ABC, ESPN, and CBS are DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Make sure to check that your particular subscription level includes the channels from the last section that you want to watch.

As mentioned above, WNBA League Pass is a great option for fans of the WNBA who don't want to miss a game. This streaming service delivers every out-of-your-local-market WNBA regular season game for US$24.99 (you can also stream any single game for $2.99). League Pass adds bonuses like multiple camera angles and a library of 1,000 games from 2015-last season.

Lastly, Amazon Prime Video and Twitter Watch have streamed WNBA in the past and are set to do so again this season. The WNBA will even enter the metaverse via games shown in Meta Horizon Worlds.

How to Stream the WNBA with WNBA League Pass

Intrigued by what WNBA League Pass offers? Here's how to sign up:

Go to the WNBA League Pass website and click or tap Buy Now. Click or tap your favorite WNBA teams (or click Skip). This will be used for preferences and alerts. When you're done, click or tap Continue. Create an account or, if you already have one, click or tap Sign In. Accept the terms of use for the WNBA League Pass and set your marketing preferences, then click or tap Submit. Enter your payment information and complete the checkout process to confirm your WNBA League Pass subscription.

Once you've subscribed to WNBA League Pass, you can watch games via your web browser or install the apps listed in the next section.

Stream the WNBA on Your Phone, Tablet, or Streaming Device

Ready to start streaming WNBA games on your device? Download these apps—but remember, for some, you'll need a subscription to watch channels like ABC or to unlock streaming in the ESPN app.