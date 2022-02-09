How to Watch Twitch on Roku

What to Know If you’ve used Twitch on Roku before: navigate to my.roku.com/account/add , type twitchtv , and click add channel .

This article explains how to watch Twitch on a Roku streaming device. There is no official Twitch channel on Roku, but you can still watch your favorite streamers live with a workaround.

How Do I Stream Twitch on Roku?

There are three ways to stream Twitch on Roku. The official Twitch channel, unofficial Twitch channels, and screen mirroring from a different device. The official Twitch channel is only available if you accessed Twitch on a Roku prior to the channel being removed, but the other two methods are available to everyone.

How to Watch Twitch on Your Roku With the Official Channel

The official Twitch channel isn’t available in the Roku Channel Store, but you can still get it if you ever used it in the past. Here’s how to get the official Twitch channel on Roku:



Using a web browser, navigate to the Roku site and click Add channel with a code. Type twitchtv, and click add channel. Click OK. It's generally safe to install uncertified Roku channels that have a good reputation, like Twitch and TWOKU, but there is some risk involved. If Roku determines you have added a channel that breaks their terms and conditions, you may lose the ability to add uncertified channels in the future. Your Roku would still work in that event, but you would only be able to use official channels from the Roku Channel Store. Click Yes, add channel.

How to Stream Twitch on Roku With an Unofficial Channel

If you never used Twitch on Roku before, you won’t be able to access the discontinued official channel. The next best option is to add an unofficial Twitch channel. These channels aren’t available through the Roku Channel Store, so you need to enter a code to access them.

Here’s how to add the unofficial TWOKU app to your Roku to stream Twitch:



Using a web browser, navigate to Rokyu's site and click Add channel with a code. Type TWOKU, and click add channel.

Click OK. Click Yes, add channel.

How Does Screen Mirroring Twitch to Roku Work?

Screen mirroring, or casting, works by playing Twitch on a device like a phone, tablet, or computer, and then casting or screen mirroring to your Roku. Windows PCs use the wireless display feature, Macs and iPhones use AirPlay, and Android devices use screen mirroring, which is also called screen cast and Samsungs use smart view.

Some Roku devices aren’t compatible with screen mirroring, and some devices can’t cast to Roku. Roku has a list of devices which support screen mirroring. If you can't mirror to your Roku, try installing an unofficial Twitch channel directly on your Roku using the method described above.

To use Twitch with Roku through screen mirroring, you first open the Twitch app or website on your device. You then use wireless display, AirPlay, or screen mirroring to discover your Roku. Your device will search for available streaming devices, locate your Roku, and you can then select your Roku from the list of options.

When you select your Roku through your device’s wireless display, Airplay, or screen mirroring settings, your Roku will mirror your device’s display. You continue to control Twitch through your device, and you can select the full screen option to view Twitch in full screen mode on your television.