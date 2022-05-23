Social Media > TikTok How to Watch TikTok Without the App Use a web browser to view and share videos anonymously By Brad Stephenson Brad Stephenson Facebook Twitter Freelance Contributor Western Sydney University Brad Stephenson is a freelance tech and geek culture writer with 12+ years' experience. He writes about Windows 10, Xbox One, and cryptocurrency. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 23, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Watch TikTok Without App or Account Watch TikTok Live Anonymously Can I View TikTok Without an Account? Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Open TikTok site in a browser on your computer, smartphone, or tablet.Browse the main feed to watch popular TikTok videos or search for one via the search bar.A TikTok account is needed to save, like, and comment on videos. The easiest way to watch TikTok videos without downloading an app or creating a TikTok account is to simply use the official TikTok website in a web browser on your computer, tablet, or smartphone. Here’s everything you need to know about using TikTok without the app or an account. How to Watch Without an App or Account To browse TikTok and watch videos without an account or app, the easiest method is to simply visit the TikTok website. Here’s how to use the TikTok website to search for videos and watch them. You can even browse TikTok on an Xbox or PlayStation video game console by using a web browser app like Microsoft Edge. Open the official TikTok website in a web browser of your choice. Videos on the main feed play automatically as they appear on your screen. Select a video to view its full description and comments left by TikTok users. You won’t be able to write a comment on the video or like it without a TikTok account, but you can still share it via the provided web link and share buttons. Select the creator's profile picture or name to view their TikTok profile. Select the X icon in the top-left corner to close the video and return to the main TikTok feed. To search or browse TikTok without an account, enter a phrase into the search bar at the top of the TikTok website and choose from one of the suggested terms. Select Accounts or Videos to refine your TikTok search results. How to Watch TikTok Live Anonymously All TikTok Live videos can be watched without an account on the TikTok website via the Live tab on the left menu. Viewing a TikTok livestream is completely anonymous when using the website while logged out though you will need to log in if you want to comment on a broadcast in its live chat. You will also need to have a TikTok account and be logged in to send virtual gifts with TikTok coins. Can I View TikTok Without an Account? You can use TikTok without an account though you will not be able to do the following: Comment on a TikTok video Like a TikTok video Like someone else’s comment on a TikTok Follow a TikTok account Buy and use TikTok coins Create a TikTok video of your own How to Watch TikTok Videos Without Using TikTok If you’re somehow unable to, or simply don’t want to, use the official TikTok website or apps, you can still watch a surprisingly large number of TikTok videos on other platforms and services. Watch TikTok videos on Twitter. Many TikTok creators repost their TikToks as videos on Twitter for their Twitter followers to like and retweet while most other users frequently share their favorite TikTok videos on the platform. Try exploring the Videos tab when doing a Twitter search. Explore TikTok videos on Facebook. Lots of people also repost TikTok videos on Facebook. These can be watched on Facebook just like any other video and don’t require a TikTok account or app installation. Check out a Facebook page’s Videos tab to see if they’ve uploaded any TikToks.Watch TikTok compilations on YouTube. A growing number of creators and influencers upload their TikTok videos to YouTube both as YouTube Short and a regular YouTube video. Some people even edit together several TikTok videos to create a special compilation video. Try searching YouTube for “TikTok compilation” to see what’s available.TikTok is massive on Instagram. While some people repost their TikTok videos as basic Instagram posts and Reels, these viral videos are massive when it comes to Instagram Stories due to their short runtime and vertical aspect ratio. Most TikTok creators will repost a TikTok as an Instagram Story as soon as it goes live. FAQ How do I download TikTok videos without the app? While you can watch videos on TikTok's website without signing in, the share options will be different, and you won't have the option to save (in fact, trying to share a TikTok video on your phone will likely just direct you to download the app). Some sites promise to convert TikTok videos into savable formats, but you should be careful with these. Specifically, never use one that asks for your login info. How do I use the TikTok app without an account? The TikTok app requires you to be logged in to browse videos. Use the browser version instead.