How to Watch TikTok Without the App

What to Know Open TikTok site in a browser on your computer, smartphone, or tablet.

Browse the main feed to watch popular TikTok videos or search for one via the search bar.

A TikTok account is needed to save, like, and comment on videos.



The easiest way to watch TikTok videos without downloading an app or creating a TikTok account is to simply use the official TikTok website in a web browser on your computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Here’s everything you need to know about using TikTok without the app or an account.

How to Watch Without an App or Account

To browse TikTok and watch videos without an account or app, the easiest method is to simply visit the TikTok website. Here’s how to use the TikTok website to search for videos and watch them.



You can even browse TikTok on an Xbox or PlayStation video game console by using a web browser app like Microsoft Edge.

Open the official TikTok website in a web browser of your choice.

Videos on the main feed play automatically as they appear on your screen. Select a video to view its full description and comments left by TikTok users. You won’t be able to write a comment on the video or like it without a TikTok account, but you can still share it via the provided web link and share buttons. Select the creator's profile picture or name to view their TikTok profile. Select the X icon in the top-left corner to close the video and return to the main TikTok feed. To search or browse TikTok without an account, enter a phrase into the search bar at the top of the TikTok website and choose from one of the suggested terms. Select Accounts or Videos to refine your TikTok search results.

How to Watch TikTok Live Anonymously

All TikTok Live videos can be watched without an account on the TikTok website via the Live tab on the left menu.



Viewing a TikTok livestream is completely anonymous when using the website while logged out though you will need to log in if you want to comment on a broadcast in its live chat.



You will also need to have a TikTok account and be logged in to send virtual gifts with TikTok coins.

Can I View TikTok Without an Account?

You can use TikTok without an account though you will not be able to do the following:

Comment on a TikTok video

Like a TikTok video

Like someone else’s comment on a TikTok

Follow a TikTok account

Buy and use TikTok coins

Create a TikTok video of your own

How to Watch TikTok Videos Without Using TikTok

If you’re somehow unable to, or simply don’t want to, use the official TikTok website or apps, you can still watch a surprisingly large number of TikTok videos on other platforms and services.

Watch TikTok videos on Twitter . Many TikTok creators repost their TikToks as videos on Twitter for their Twitter followers to like and retweet while most other users frequently share their favorite TikTok videos on the platform. Try exploring the Videos tab when doing a Twitter search.

. Many TikTok creators repost their TikToks as videos on Twitter for their Twitter followers to like and retweet while most other users frequently share their favorite TikTok videos on the platform. Try exploring the Videos tab when doing a Twitter search. Explore TikTok videos on Facebook . Lots of people also repost TikTok videos on Facebook. These can be watched on Facebook just like any other video and don’t require a TikTok account or app installation. Check out a Facebook page’s Videos tab to see if they’ve uploaded any TikToks.

. Lots of people also repost TikTok videos on Facebook. These can be watched on Facebook just like any other video and don’t require a TikTok account or app installation. Check out a Facebook page’s Videos tab to see if they’ve uploaded any TikToks. Watch TikTok compilations on YouTube . A growing number of creators and influencers upload their TikTok videos to YouTube both as YouTube Short and a regular YouTube video. Some people even edit together several TikTok videos to create a special compilation video. Try searching YouTube for “TikTok compilation” to see what’s available.

. A growing number of creators and influencers upload their TikTok videos to YouTube both as YouTube Short and a regular YouTube video. Some people even edit together several TikTok videos to create a special compilation video. Try searching YouTube for “TikTok compilation” to see what’s available. TikTok is massive on Instagram. While some people repost their TikTok videos as basic Instagram posts and Reels, these viral videos are massive when it comes to Instagram Stories due to their short runtime and vertical aspect ratio. Most TikTok creators will repost a TikTok as an Instagram Story as soon as it goes live.

