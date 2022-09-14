Streaming > Streaming TV, Movies, & More How to Watch The Conjuring in Order Almost every movie is on HBO Max By Nick Steinberg Nick Steinberg Writer Wilfrid Laurier University Nick Steinberg has been writing about technology since 2014. His work has appeared in Goliath, Screen Rant, TechRadar, and many more publications. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 14, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Watch in Chronological Order Watch in Release Order Frequently Asked Questions What to Know The Conjuring movies were not released chronologically.Every installment but The Nun (2018) is available on HBO Max.The series timeline spans three decades (1952-1981). The Conjuring is one of the most prolific horror movie franchises of the last decade, with eight films released so far since 2013. With multiple prequels and spinoffs, the series is not set chronologically based on release date. You’ll need to take this into account when deciding what order to watch all eight movies in. With the exception of The Nun (2018), every film is currently available to stream on HBO Max. So if you want to watch every Conjuring title, you’ll need to use multiple platforms. How to Watch The Conjuring Movies in Chronological Order The original 2013 film and its direct sequels are set during the 1970s and into the early 80s. The movies follow the fictional ghost hunting of real-life paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren. However, the series has also produced several spinoffs that delve into the backstories of other characters, including the infamous haunted doll Annabelle. This has resulted in a timeline that spans about 30 years (1952 - 1981). To watch The Conjuring in chronological order of events, follow this viewing guide: Movie Timing Where to Watch The Nun Set in 1952 Romania and tells the history of Valek the Defiler, the demonic nun introduced in The Conjuring 2. TNT TBS DirecTV Annabelle: Creation Set in 1955 Southern California and tells the origin story of the haunted doll Annabelle. HBO Max Tubi Annabelle Set in 1967 Santa Monica, California and follows Annabelle as she haunts a newlywed couple. HBO Max DirecTV The Conjuring Set in 1971 Rhode Island and follows Ed and Lorraine Warren as they investigate a haunted farmhouse. HBO Max Annabelle Comes Home Takes place one year after The Conjuring and focuses on the Warrens’ daughter, Judy, as she deals with Annabelle and other demons after they escape from her parents’ artifact room. HBO Max The Curse of La Llorona Set in 1973 Los Angeles and follows social worker Anna and her two children as they contend with an evil spirit known as La Llorona. HBO Max The Conjuring 2 Set in 1977 and picks up with the Warrens as they travel to England to investigate the infamous Enfield poltergeist. HBO Max Netflix The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Takes place in 1981 and sees the Warrens involved with the real-life trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who used “demonic possession” as a defense for the murder of his landlord. HBO Max DirecTV How to Watch The Conjuring Movies in Release Order If you’d prefer to watch The Conjuring movies in order of release, your viewing schedule will look quite a bit different than above. Here's the timeline:

Movie Release Date (US) Where to Watch The Conjuring July 19, 2013 HBO Max Annabelle October 3, 2014 HBO Max DirecTV The Conjuring 2 June 10, 2016 HBO Max Netflix Annabelle: Creation August 11, 2017 HBO Max Tubi The Nun September 7, 2018 TNT TBS DirecTV The Curse of La Llorona April 19, 2019 HBO Max Annabelle Comes Home June 26, 2019 HBO Max The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It June 4, 2021 HBO Max DirecTV

If you want to watch The Conjuring series in one sitting, the combined runtime of all eight movies is 14 hours and 22 minutes.

FAQ

Where is the real Conjuring house located? The real house that inspired The Conjuring is located in Burrillville, Rhode Island. The building is open to the public for guided tours.

How long is The Conjuring 3? The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has a runtime of 1 hour, 52 minutes. 