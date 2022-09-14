How to Watch The Conjuring in Order

What to Know The Conjuring movies were not released chronologically.

Every installment but The Nun (2018) is available on HBO Max.

The series timeline spans three decades (1952-1981).



The Conjuring is one of the most prolific horror movie franchises of the last decade, with eight films released so far since 2013. With multiple prequels and spinoffs, the series is not set chronologically based on release date. You’ll need to take this into account when deciding what order to watch all eight movies in.

With the exception of The Nun (2018), every film is currently available to stream on HBO Max. So if you want to watch every Conjuring title, you’ll need to use multiple platforms.



How to Watch The Conjuring Movies in Chronological Order

The original 2013 film and its direct sequels are set during the 1970s and into the early 80s. The movies follow the fictional ghost hunting of real-life paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren. However, the series has also produced several spinoffs that delve into the backstories of other characters, including the infamous haunted doll Annabelle. This has resulted in a timeline that spans about 30 years (1952 - 1981).

To watch The Conjuring in chronological order of events, follow this viewing guide:

