How to Watch the Spider-Man Movies in Order

Spider-Man is one of Marvel's most beloved and well-known characters. He's been the star, or a key guest star, in a dozen movies (plus a few related spinoffs in which he doesn't appear). Whether you're watching these movies for the first time or revisiting your favorites, you're in for an action-packed, wisecracking treat. This article gives a viewing order for the Spider-Man movies, explains the three series, and provides links to stream the movies.

Watch Spider-Man Movies in Order of Release

The simplest way to watch all of the Spider-Man movies is in the order that they came out. However, this can also be a little confusing because all of the movies don't tell one, cohesive story. It's more like three separate series of movies.

Each of the series is about the same Spider-Man/Peter Parker and the same supporting characters: Aunt May, Uncle Ben, Mary Jane Watson. The key twist? Each series has a different actor playing Spider-Man (and all of the other characters) and has its own separate story, taking place in a separate "universe." (Yeah, it can get a tiny bit confusing, but just go with it and it'll make sense eventually.)

That means you can watch all of the movies, or just the series you prefer, and still get a complete story. Each series stands on its own and doesn't impact the others—except for one very important, very fun exception that we'll cover. There are also a few standalone movies that spin out of the Spider-Man comics but don't directly connect to the other movies.

We feel the best way to watch Spider-Man is chronologically by series.

The Sam Raimi/Tobey Maguire Series

This original trilogy of Spider-Man movies directed by Sam Raimi features the key characters in the web-slinger's life: Aunt May, Uncle Ben, and Mary Jane Watson (played by Kirsten Dunst). It also offers up key villains: The Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Spider-Man's dark twin, Venom (Topher Grace). Here, Spidey is played by Tobey Maguire.

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The Marc Webb/Andrew Garfield Series

Directed by Marc Webb, the Andrew Garfield series is the least successful of the Spider-Man series, with only two movies. In this series, Spider-Man fights villains like the Lizard and Electro (Jamie Foxx). Spidey's origin story is basically the same here, and so are his problems, but his love interest is different. This time around, he's beguiled by Gwen Stacey (Emma Stone), Peter Parker's sometime love interest from the comics. Other members of the supporting cast like Aunt May (Sally Field) and Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) appear but are played by different actors than in the previous trilogy.



The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The MCU/Tom Holland Series

Tom Holland dons the suit for Peter Parker's appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some multiverse shenanigans give him and his villains appearances in other projects, but these are the main ones. His solo outings include appearances from Vulture, Shocker, Tinkerer, Mysterio, and even a handful of the villains from the other series.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)



Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)



Sony Spider-Man Movies

Sony owns the movie rights to Spider-Man and many of the associated characters, which is why the Tom Holland series is a joint venture between that company and Marvel/Disney. Sony has been making its own films in separate branches of the multiverse, but they don't have much crossover with the MCU beyond a few cameos.

Venom (2018)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Morbius (2022)

Sorry completionists: We're not covering literally every single Spider-Man movie ever made. That means none of the movies based on the late 1970s/early 1980s TV series are included. We're also ignoring the 1978 Japanese Spider-man film. Check YouTube and you might find them.

Watch All Spiderman Movies in Chronological Order

Remember, there are three separate Spider-Man movie series and they don't connect to each other (except once). So, there's no single chronological or storyline order to stream them in. We've listed each series in the order it was released, and then in the storyline order for the movies in that series.

This article only covers streaming movies for free or on subscription services. It's not dealing with watching them on cable or renting or buying them (though you can rent or buy these movies on platforms like Amazon Prime and iTunes).

To stream the Spider-Man movies, you'll need:

A streaming device, like a smart TV, a computer, a smartphone or tablet, a game console, or other devices that can connect to the internet.

A subscription to streaming services. Since no one service has every Spider-Man movie, you'll need more than one subscription to watch the movies.

If there's an app for the streaming services you need, consider installing it. Apps usually aren't required—you use a web browser—but you might prefer an app.



Watch the Tobey Maguire/Sam Raimi Spider-Man Movies

Barring a kind of cringe song-and-dance number in the third film (yes, really), these are all really fun, with Spider-Man 2 perpetually in the running for best super-hero movie of all time thanks to Sam Raimi's inspired direction.

Sony Pictures

Watch the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Movies

This reboot didn't do as well as the original run, but it's still pretty fun. Garfield does a good turn portraying the nerdier parts of Peter Parker, and his banter with both friends and villains is top-notch.



Sony Pictures

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) : Stream on Netflix

: Stream on Netflix The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014): Stream on Starz

Watch the Tom Holland/MCU Spider-Man Movies

This is the current version of Spider-Man, and because it connects to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it's the one most people are familiar with. The basic outlines of the Spider-Man story are pretty familiar by this point, but the major difference is that Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) exists in the same universe as the Avengers and so his adventures cross over with theirs (there are plentiful Iron Man and Dr. Strange appearances in Spidey's solo movies and he plays a role in some of the Avengers movies). In this series, Michelle Jones (this universe's "MJ") is played by Zendaya and Aunt May by Marissa Tomei.

Sony Pictures

Maybe the most important movie in this series, and definitely the most fun, is No Way Home, which unites the three Spider-Man universes and has three Spider-Men fighting villains from all of the series.

Watch the Standalone Spider-Man Movies

These movies don't connect to the other series, but they're definitely Spider-Man movies. Into the Spider-Verse is an extremely fun animated movie that teams up all the different kinds of spider-people who have appeared in comics and cartoons. Venom uses the evil, alien version of Spidey that appeared in Spider-Man 3 and the comics, but this time is played by Tom Hardy (this Venom isn't the same as in Spider-Man 3). Morbius is a sort of vampire character who comes from the Spider-Man comics.

Sony Pictures

Venom (2018): Stream on Starz

Stream on Starz Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018): Stream on FX

Stream on FX Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021): Stream on Starz

Stream on Starz Morbius (2022): Not available for streaming as of this writing