Streaming > Streaming TV, Movies, & More How to Watch the Spider-Man Movies in Order Choose between chronological and release order By Sam Costello Sam Costello Facebook Twitter Writer Ithaca College Sam Costello has been writing about tech since 2000. His writing has appeared in publications such as CNN.com, PC World, InfoWord, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 4, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section In Order of Release In Chronological Order Frequently Asked Questions What to Know While most (but not all) Spider-Man movies can be streamed, but you can rent or purchase all of them.You'll need many streaming subscriptions in order to stream all of the Spider-Man movies.Spider-Man has seen three reboots, so the movies aren't all one story. There are three separate series with spinoffs. Spider-Man is one of Marvel's most beloved and well-known characters. He's been the star, or a key guest star, in a dozen movies (plus a few related spinoffs in which he doesn't appear). Whether you're watching these movies for the first time or revisiting your favorites, you're in for an action-packed, wisecracking treat. This article gives a viewing order for the Spider-Man movies, explains the three series, and provides links to stream the movies. Watch Spider-Man Movies in Order of Release The simplest way to watch all of the Spider-Man movies is in the order that they came out. However, this can also be a little confusing because all of the movies don't tell one, cohesive story. It's more like three separate series of movies. Each of the series is about the same Spider-Man/Peter Parker and the same supporting characters: Aunt May, Uncle Ben, Mary Jane Watson. The key twist? Each series has a different actor playing Spider-Man (and all of the other characters) and has its own separate story, taking place in a separate "universe." (Yeah, it can get a tiny bit confusing, but just go with it and it'll make sense eventually.) That means you can watch all of the movies, or just the series you prefer, and still get a complete story. Each series stands on its own and doesn't impact the others—except for one very important, very fun exception that we'll cover. There are also a few standalone movies that spin out of the Spider-Man comics but don't directly connect to the other movies. We feel the best way to watch Spider-Man is chronologically by series. The Sam Raimi/Tobey Maguire Series This original trilogy of Spider-Man movies directed by Sam Raimi features the key characters in the web-slinger's life: Aunt May, Uncle Ben, and Mary Jane Watson (played by Kirsten Dunst). It also offers up key villains: The Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Spider-Man's dark twin, Venom (Topher Grace). Here, Spidey is played by Tobey Maguire. Spider-Man (2002)Spider-Man 2 (2004)Spider-Man 3 (2007) The Marc Webb/Andrew Garfield Series Directed by Marc Webb, the Andrew Garfield series is the least successful of the Spider-Man series, with only two movies. In this series, Spider-Man fights villains like the Lizard and Electro (Jamie Foxx). Spidey's origin story is basically the same here, and so are his problems, but his love interest is different. This time around, he's beguiled by Gwen Stacey (Emma Stone), Peter Parker's sometime love interest from the comics. Other members of the supporting cast like Aunt May (Sally Field) and Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) appear but are played by different actors than in the previous trilogy. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) The MCU/Tom Holland Series Tom Holland dons the suit for Peter Parker's appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some multiverse shenanigans give him and his villains appearances in other projects, but these are the main ones. His solo outings include appearances from Vulture, Shocker, Tinkerer, Mysterio, and even a handful of the villains from the other series. Captain America: Civil War (2016)Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)Avengers: Infinity War (2018)Avengers: Endgame (2019)Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Sony Spider-Man Movies Sony owns the movie rights to Spider-Man and many of the associated characters, which is why the Tom Holland series is a joint venture between that company and Marvel/Disney. Sony has been making its own films in separate branches of the multiverse, but they don't have much crossover with the MCU beyond a few cameos. Venom (2018)Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)Morbius (2022) Sorry completionists: We're not covering literally every single Spider-Man movie ever made. That means none of the movies based on the late 1970s/early 1980s TV series are included. We're also ignoring the 1978 Japanese Spider-man film. Check YouTube and you might find them. Watch All Spiderman Movies in Chronological Order Remember, there are three separate Spider-Man movie series and they don't connect to each other (except once). So, there's no single chronological or storyline order to stream them in. We've listed each series in the order it was released, and then in the storyline order for the movies in that series. This article only covers streaming movies for free or on subscription services. It's not dealing with watching them on cable or renting or buying them (though you can rent or buy these movies on platforms like Amazon Prime and iTunes). To stream the Spider-Man movies, you'll need: A streaming device, like a smart TV, a computer, a smartphone or tablet, a game console, or other devices that can connect to the internet.A subscription to streaming services. Since no one service has every Spider-Man movie, you'll need more than one subscription to watch the movies.If there's an app for the streaming services you need, consider installing it. Apps usually aren't required—you use a web browser—but you might prefer an app. Watch the Tobey Maguire/Sam Raimi Spider-Man Movies Barring a kind of cringe song-and-dance number in the third film (yes, really), these are all really fun, with Spider-Man 2 perpetually in the running for best super-hero movie of all time thanks to Sam Raimi's inspired direction. Sony Pictures Spider-Man (2002): Stream on Hulu | Stream on Netflix Spider-Man 2 (2004): Stream on Hulu | Stream on Netflix Spider-Man 3 (2007): Stream on Hulu | Stream on Netflix Watch the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Movies This reboot didn't do as well as the original run, but it's still pretty fun. Garfield does a good turn portraying the nerdier parts of Peter Parker, and his banter with both friends and villains is top-notch. Sony Pictures The Amazing Spider-Man (2012): Stream on Netflix The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014): Stream on Starz Watch the Tom Holland/MCU Spider-Man Movies This is the current version of Spider-Man, and because it connects to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it's the one most people are familiar with. The basic outlines of the Spider-Man story are pretty familiar by this point, but the major difference is that Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) exists in the same universe as the Avengers and so his adventures cross over with theirs (there are plentiful Iron Man and Dr. Strange appearances in Spidey's solo movies and he plays a role in some of the Avengers movies). In this series, Michelle Jones (this universe's "MJ") is played by Zendaya and Aunt May by Marissa Tomei. Sony Pictures Maybe the most important movie in this series, and definitely the most fun, is No Way Home, which unites the three Spider-Man universes and has three Spider-Men fighting villains from all of the series. Captain America: Civil War (2016): Stream on Disney+ Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): Stream on Starz Avengers: Infinity War (2018): Stream on Disney+ Avengers: Endgame (2019): Stream on Disney+ Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019): Stream on Starz Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): Stream on Starz Watch the Standalone Spider-Man Movies These movies don't connect to the other series, but they're definitely Spider-Man movies. Into the Spider-Verse is an extremely fun animated movie that teams up all the different kinds of spider-people who have appeared in comics and cartoons. Venom uses the evil, alien version of Spidey that appeared in Spider-Man 3 and the comics, but this time is played by Tom Hardy (this Venom isn't the same as in Spider-Man 3). Morbius is a sort of vampire character who comes from the Spider-Man comics. Sony Pictures Venom (2018): Stream on Starz Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018): Stream on FX Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021): Stream on Starz Morbius (2022): Not available for streaming as of this writing How to Stream and Watch All the How to Train Your Dragon Movies in Order FAQ Where can I stream the Spider-Man cartoon series? Disney Plus has several Spider-Man series including Marvel's Spider-Man (1994) and Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981). Can I watch all the Spider-Man movies on Disney Plus? Yes, technically, but not in the United States. If you have a VPN, set your IP address to a different country that has all the Spider-Man movies on Disney Plus (such as the UK). Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit