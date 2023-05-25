How to Install and Watch Paramount Plus on Fire TV Stick

What to Know On the Fire TV Stick: Search for Paramount+ > select Paramount+ > Select Get .

> select > Select . Via the Amazon Appstore: Search for Paramount+ > select Paramount+ > Select a Fire TV device > Click Get.

This article explains how to install Paramount+ on a Fire TV Stick from the device itself or via the Amazon Appstore.

How to Get Paramount+ On a Fire TV Stick

The Paramount+ app is free on Fire TV Stick, and you can download and install it through the Fire TV Stick search function.

Here’s how to get Paramount+ on a Fire TV Stick:



Select the magnifying glass on the main Fire TV screen, then press down to select the search field. Use the on-screen keyboard to type Paramount+, then select Paramount Plus from the suggestions. Select Paramount+ from the search results. Select Get or Download. You will see the Get option if you've never used Paramount+ on an Amazon device and Download if you've already used the app on other devices. Wait for the app to download and install. Select Open. Select SIGN IN. Select SIGN UP FOR PARAMOUNT+ if you don't already have an account, or WATCH FREE EPISODES to view a selection of free TV shows without making an account. Select a sign-in method, and follow the on-screen prompts to complete the sign-in process. After you've signed in, select a profile.

Select Add Profile if you need a new profile, or EDIT PROFILES to change an existing profile. Each profile has its own favorites and watch histories. When you find something you want to see, select WATCH NOW to start streaming. For more options, press left on the Fire TV Stick remote circle pad to open the navigation menu. Select Search to look for a specific title, Shows to view all TV shows, Movies to view all available movies, Live TV for a selection of live TV from CBS and other partners, Sports for sports content, or News for news content.

The Showtime option provides access to TV shows and movies from Showtime, but it requires an additional subscription.

How to Get Paramount+ on Fire TV Stick From the Amazon Appstore

The Paramount+ app is also available via the Amazon Appstore. Getting the app in this way will cause it to automatically download and install on your Fire TV Stick the next time the device is on, connected to the internet, and not being used for other purposes.

Here’s how to get Paramount+ on your Fire TV Stick via the Appstore:



Navigate to the Amazon Appstore, type Paramount+ into the search field, and press enter. Click Paramount+ in the search results. Click the Deliver to drop-down list. Click the Fire TV device you would like to use with Paramount+. Click Get App or Deliver. This button will say Get App if you've never used Paramount+ on an Amazon device, or Deliver if you’ve already used Paramount+ on any of your Fire TV devices. The Paramount+ app will download and install on your Fire TV if the device is powered on and connected to the internet.

Is Paramount+ Free on Fire TV Stick?

The Paramount+ app is free for Fire TV Stick, and you can even watch some episodes for free without an account. The selection is limited, though, and most of the content on the Paramount+ app is only available if you pay for a subscription. Prices fluctuate depending on the package you choose and any special offers.

