Google just announced its next streamed event, "Live in Paris." We'll have a live blog right here to help you stay on top of the latest from the internet behemoth.

The Google event will take place on Wednesday at 8:30 am Eastern Time via YouTube and will likely include new reveals about the company's search, maps, and AI products.

"We're reimagining how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need," the company wrote in its YouTube description. "Join us to learn how we're opening up greater access to information for people everywhere, through Search, Maps and beyond."

Google

Live Blog: Google Presents Live in Paris