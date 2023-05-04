How to Install and Watch Netflix on Roku

What to Know Install Netflix: Select Search from the menu > search for Netflix > select it > Add channel .

This article explains how to install Netflix on your Roku and how to log in to your Netflix account to start streaming your favorite movies and shows. These directions apply specifically to Roku Streaming Stick, but they should work similarly for Roku TV and other models.

How to Get Netflix on Roku

If Netflix isn't yet installed, follow the below steps to add the channel to Roku. If Netflix is already installed, skip down to the next set of directions to learn how to log in so you can actually start streaming videos.

Press Home on the Roku remote. If your remote has a Netflix button, press it now and then skip down to Step 5. Scroll to and select Search. Type Netflix. Select the Netflix channel. Netflix is available on select Roku devices, and some streaming features don't work on every Roku model. Review Netflix's How to Use Netflix on Your Roku page for those details.

Choose Add channel. Press OK when it's finished installing.

Install Netflix on Roku From a Computer

If those steps don't work for you for whatever reason, another way to add Netflix to your Roku is through a web browser on a computer. Log in to your Roku account and select Add channel on the Netflix channel page. It'll install to your Roku the next time you use it.

How to Sign In & Watch Netflix on Roku

Follow the below steps to learn how to log in to your Netflix account on Roku so you can start streaming your favorite titles. You'll need to subscribe to Netflix if you haven't already (it's easiest to do so from a computer or phone).

Press Home on the remote, and then locate the Netflix channel using the arrows. Or, press the Netflix button on the remote. Select Sign in from the bottom of the screen. Scan the QR code with your phone to be taken to a web page. Or, type the URL displayed on the TV into a web browser on your computer or phone.

To log in directly from the TV instead, select Sign In with Remote and type your Netflix account email address and password. Type the code you see on the TV, and then press Continue. Log in to your Netflix account if asked, and select Start Watching. You'll be logged in on the TV in just a few moments. You can then exit Netflix from your phone or computer; you'll stay logged in on the Roku.

Deleting the Roku App Doesn't Cancel Netflix

If you want to stop paying for Netflix, it might appear as if you can just delete the app or sign out of the Netflix Roku app. While it's true that doing either will stop you from streaming Netflix from your Roku, it doesn't affect your subscription.

Regardless of where you stream from, deleting the app or signing out doesn't do anything but disconnect you from Netflix. Go into your account settings to cancel Netflix.