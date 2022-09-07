Streaming > Streaming TV, Movies, & More How to Watch Naruto in Order First, watch 100 episodes of the original series By Evan Killham Evan Killham Twitter Writer University of Nebraska Evan Killham has been writing about tech and pop culture since 2008. His work has appeared in publications that include Fandom, VentureBeat, and ScreenRant. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 7, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming TV, Movies, & More Netflix Hulu Disney+ Prime Video Apple TV+ Favorite Events What to Know Series: Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.Movies: Land of Snow, Stone of Gelel, Crescent Moon, Shippuden, Bonds, Will of Fire, Lost Tower, Blood Prison, Road to Ninja, The Last. Most of the series and movies are available on Netflix or Crunchyroll. The Naruto franchise currently includes hundreds of TV episodes and about a dozen movies. If you're new to all of it, here's the correct order to watch it all. How to Watch the Naruto Series and Movies in Order You have two choices for how to watch Naruto: chronologically and release order. Either will have you hopping between movies and shows, but when you do so is different. How to Watch Naruto in Chronological Order Here's your watchlist to keep everything more or less chronological. Note that you won't see the video games or Original Video Animations (OVAs) on this table, but this list includes the main series, spin-offs, and movies. Title Type Where to Watch Naruto, episodes 1-101 Series Funimation, Hoopla, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, PlutoTV, Roku, Tubi, Vudu Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow Movie Crunchyroll, Netflix, Tubi Naruto, episodes 102-160 Series Funimation, Hoopla, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, PlutoTV, Roku, Tubi, Vudu Legend of the Stone of Gelel Movie Crunchyroll, Netflix, Tubi Naruto, episodes 161-196 Series Funimation, Hoopla, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, PlutoTV, Roku, Tubi, Vudu Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom Movie Crunchyroll, Netflix, Tubi Naruto, episodes 197-220 Series Funimation, Hoopla, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, PlutoTV, Roku, Tubi, Vudu Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 1-32 Series Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision Naruto Shippuden: The Movie Movie Netflix Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 33-71 Series Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision Naruto: Shippuden – Bonds Movie Netflix Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 72-121 Series Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision Naruto: Shippuden – The Will of Fire Movie Crunchyroll, Netflix Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 122-154 Series Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision Naruto: Shippuden – The Lost Tower Movie Netflix Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 155-196 Series Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision Blood Prison Movie Crunchyroll, Netflix Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 197-251 Series Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision Naruto: Shippuden, episode 311 Series Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision Road to Ninja Movie Crunchyroll Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals, episodes 1-51 Series Hulu, Peacock, PlutoTV, Tubi Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 252-493 Series Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision The Last Movie Crunchyroll Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 494-500 Series Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, episodes 1-65 Series Crunchyroll, Hulu Boruto: Naruto the Movie Movie Rent or buy Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, episodes 66-present Series Crunchyroll, Hulu Blood Prison contains several continuity inconsistencies that make it difficult to place in the timeline. It isn't directly based on the original manga series, however, so some fans don't consider it canon. Additionally, Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals only shares some characters with the main series and is optional in a chronological watch. Boruto: Naruto the Movie is also optional since its main plot points also appear in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. How to Watch Naruto in Release Order To re-create the fan experience of watching everything as it came out, follow this order. You won't see much difference from the chronological list, but you will move between some series that ran simultaneously. This list uses the original Japanese release dates, because Naruto didn't always make it to the US on a regular schedule. Title Type Release Date/Range Where to Watch Naruto, episodes 1-97 Series October 3, 2002-August 18, 2004 Funimation, Hoopla, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, PlutoTV, Roku, Tubi, Vudu Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow Movie August 21, 2004 Crunchyroll, Netflix, Tubi Naruto, episodes 98-145 Series August 25, 2004-July 27, 2005 Funimation, Hoopla, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, PlutoTV, Roku, Tubi, Vudu Legend of the Stone of Gelel Movie August 6, 2005 Crunchyroll, Netflix, Tubi Naruto, episodes 146-195 Series August 10, 2005-July 26, 2006 Funimation, Hoopla, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, PlutoTV, Roku, Tubi, Vudu Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom Movie August 5, 2006 Crunchyroll, Netflix, Tubi Naruto, episodes 196-220 Series August 9, 2006-February 8, 2007 Funimation, Hoopla, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, PlutoTV, Roku, Tubi, Vudu Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 1-23 Series February 15, 2007-August 2, 2007 Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision Naruto Shippuden: The Movie Movie August 4, 2007 Netflix Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 24-69 Series August 9, 2007-July 31, 2008 Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision Naruto: Shippuden – Bonds Movie August 2, 2008 Netflix Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 70-120 Series August 7, 2008-July 30, 2009 Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision Naruto: Shippuden – The Will of Fire Movie August 1, 2009 Crunchyroll, Netflix Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 121-171 Series August 6, 2009-July 29, 2010 Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision Naruto: Shippuden – The Lost Tower Movie July 31, 2010 Netflix Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 172-222 Series August 5, 2010-July 28, 2011 Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision Blood Prison Movie July 30, 2011 Crunchyroll, Netflix Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 223-256 Series August 4, 2011-March 29, 2012 Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals, episodes 1-17/Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 257-271 (alternate) Series April 3, 2012-July 27, 2012 Rock Lee: Hulu, Peacock, PlutoTV, Tubi; Shuppuden: Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision Road to Ninja Movie July 28, 2012 Crunchyroll Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals, episodes 18-51/Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 272-306 (alternate) Series July 31, 2012-March 28, 2013 Rock Lee: Hulu, Peacock, PlutoTV, Tubi; Shuppuden: Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 307-390 Series April 4, 2013-December 4, 2014 Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision The Last Movie December 6, 2014 Crunchyroll Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 391-423 Series December 11, 2014-August 6, 2015 Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision Boruto: Naruto the Movie Movie August 7, 2015 Rent or buy Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 424-500 Series August 13, 2015-March 23, 2017 Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Series April 5, 2017-present Crunchyroll, Hulu FAQ Where can I watch anime online? Crunchyroll, Funimation, and HiDive are popular sites where you can watch anime online. Netflix, Hulu, and most other major streaming services have dedicated anime sections. Who voices Naruto? Junko Takeuchi voices Naruto in the original Japanese cartoon and films. Maile Flanagan voices Naruto in the English dubs. How old in Naruto? Naruto is 12 years old at the beginning of the original series. Naruto: Shippuden begins when Naruto is 15 and ends when he is 17. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations takes place 15 years later when Naruto is in his early 30s. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit More from Lifewire How to Watch the Transformers Movies in Order How to Watch the Star Trek Movies in Order—From Shatner to Pine! How to Watch the Transformers Movies in Order
How to Watch the Star Trek Movies in Order—From Shatner to Pine!
How to Watch Marvel Movies in Order Online
How to Stream and Watch All the How to Train Your Dragon Movies in Order
How to Watch the Matrix Movies in Order
How to Watch the Spider-Man Movies in Order
How to Watch the Indiana Jones Movies (plus TV Shows) in Order
How to Sign Up for Crunchyroll and Stream Anime Online
How to Stream and Watch All the Halloween Movies in Order
How to Watch the Batman Movies in Order
How to Watch Every Harry Potter Movie in Order
Watch Bond From the 60s to Today With A Chronological Streaming GUide
How to Watch DC Movies in Order
How to Watch the Fast and Furious Movies in Order
How to Watch the Pirates of the Caribbean Movies in Order
The X-Men Movies in Viewing and Chronological Order 