How to Watch Naruto in Order

First, watch 100 episodes of the original series

By
Evan Killham
Evan Killham Lifewire
Evan Killham
Writer
  • University of Nebraska
Evan Killham has been writing about tech and pop culture since 2008. His work has appeared in publications that include Fandom, VentureBeat, and ScreenRant.
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Published on September 7, 2022

What to Know

  • Series: Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.
  • Movies: Land of Snow, Stone of Gelel, Crescent Moon, Shippuden, Bonds, Will of Fire, Lost Tower, Blood Prison, Road to Ninja, The Last.
  • Most of the series and movies are available on Netflix or Crunchyroll.

The Naruto franchise currently includes hundreds of TV episodes and about a dozen movies. If you're new to all of it, here's the correct order to watch it all.

How to Watch the Naruto Series and Movies in Order

You have two choices for how to watch Naruto: chronologically and release order. Either will have you hopping between movies and shows, but when you do so is different.

How to Watch Naruto in Chronological Order

Here's your watchlist to keep everything more or less chronological. Note that you won't see the video games or Original Video Animations (OVAs) on this table, but this list includes the main series, spin-offs, and movies.

Title Type Where to Watch
Naruto, episodes 1-101 Series Funimation, Hoopla, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, PlutoTV, Roku, Tubi, Vudu
Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow Movie Crunchyroll, Netflix, Tubi
Naruto, episodes 102-160 Series Funimation, Hoopla, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, PlutoTV, Roku, Tubi, Vudu
Legend of the Stone of Gelel Movie Crunchyroll, Netflix, Tubi
Naruto, episodes 161-196 Series Funimation, Hoopla, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, PlutoTV, Roku, Tubi, Vudu
Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom Movie Crunchyroll, Netflix, Tubi
Naruto, episodes 197-220 Series Funimation, Hoopla, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, PlutoTV, Roku, Tubi, Vudu
Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 1-32 Series Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision
Naruto Shippuden: The Movie Movie Netflix
 Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 33-71 Series Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision
 Naruto: Shippuden – Bonds Movie Netflix
 Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 72-121 Series Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision
 Naruto: Shippuden – The Will of Fire Movie Crunchyroll, Netflix
 Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 122-154 Series Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision
 Naruto: Shippuden – The Lost Tower Movie Netflix
Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 155-196 Series Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision
 Blood Prison Movie Crunchyroll, Netflix
Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 197-251 Series Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision
Naruto: Shippuden, episode 311 Series Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision
 Road to Ninja Movie Crunchyroll
Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals, episodes 1-51 Series Hulu, Peacock, PlutoTV, Tubi
Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 252-493 Series Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision
 The Last Movie Crunchyroll
 Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 494-500 Series Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, episodes 1-65 Series Crunchyroll, Hulu
Boruto: Naruto the Movie Movie Rent or buy
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, episodes 66-present Series Crunchyroll, Hulu

Blood Prison contains several continuity inconsistencies that make it difficult to place in the timeline. It isn't directly based on the original manga series, however, so some fans don't consider it canon. Additionally, Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals only shares some characters with the main series and is optional in a chronological watch. Boruto: Naruto the Movie is also optional since its main plot points also appear in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

How to Watch Naruto in Release Order

To re-create the fan experience of watching everything as it came out, follow this order. You won't see much difference from the chronological list, but you will move between some series that ran simultaneously. This list uses the original Japanese release dates, because Naruto didn't always make it to the US on a regular schedule.

Title Type Release Date/Range Where to Watch
Naruto, episodes 1-97 Series October 3, 2002-August 18, 2004 Funimation, Hoopla, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, PlutoTV, Roku, Tubi, Vudu
Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow Movie August 21, 2004 Crunchyroll, Netflix, Tubi
Naruto, episodes 98-145 Series August 25, 2004-July 27, 2005 Funimation, Hoopla, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, PlutoTV, Roku, Tubi, Vudu
Legend of the Stone of Gelel Movie August 6, 2005 Crunchyroll, Netflix, Tubi
Naruto, episodes 146-195 Series August 10, 2005-July 26, 2006 Funimation, Hoopla, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, PlutoTV, Roku, Tubi, Vudu
Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom Movie August 5, 2006 Crunchyroll, Netflix, Tubi
Naruto, episodes 196-220 Series August 9, 2006-February 8, 2007 Funimation, Hoopla, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, PlutoTV, Roku, Tubi, Vudu
Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 1-23 Series February 15, 2007-August 2, 2007 Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision
 Naruto Shippuden: The Movie Movie August 4, 2007 Netflix
 Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 24-69 Series August 9, 2007-July 31, 2008 Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision
 Naruto: Shippuden – Bonds Movie August 2, 2008 Netflix
 Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 70-120 Series August 7, 2008-July 30, 2009 Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision
 Naruto: Shippuden – The Will of Fire Movie August 1, 2009 Crunchyroll, Netflix
 Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 121-171 Series August 6, 2009-July 29, 2010 Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision
 Naruto: Shippuden – The Lost Tower Movie July 31, 2010 Netflix
Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 172-222 Series August 5, 2010-July 28, 2011 Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision
 Blood Prison Movie July 30, 2011 Crunchyroll, Netflix
Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 223-256 Series August 4, 2011-March 29, 2012 Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision
Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals, episodes 1-17/Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 257-271 (alternate) Series April 3, 2012-July 27, 2012 Rock Lee: Hulu, Peacock, PlutoTV, Tubi; Shuppuden: Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision
 Road to Ninja Movie July 28, 2012 Crunchyroll
Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals, episodes 18-51/Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 272-306 (alternate) Series July 31, 2012-March 28, 2013 Rock Lee: Hulu, Peacock, PlutoTV, Tubi; Shuppuden: Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision
Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 307-390 Series April 4, 2013-December 4, 2014 Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision
 The Last Movie December 6, 2014 Crunchyroll
 Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 391-423 Series December 11, 2014-August 6, 2015 Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision
Boruto: Naruto the Movie Movie August 7, 2015 Rent or buy
Naruto: Shippuden, episodes 424-500 Series August 13, 2015-March 23, 2017 Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV, TVision
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Series April 5, 2017-present Crunchyroll, Hulu
FAQ
  • Where can I watch anime online?

    Crunchyroll, Funimation, and HiDive are popular sites where you can watch anime online. Netflix, Hulu, and most other major streaming services have dedicated anime sections.

  • Who voices Naruto?

    Junko Takeuchi voices Naruto in the original Japanese cartoon and films. Maile Flanagan voices Naruto in the English dubs.

  • How old in Naruto?

    Naruto is 12 years old at the beginning of the original series. Naruto: Shippuden begins when Naruto is 15 and ends when he is 17. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations takes place 15 years later when Naruto is in his early 30s.

Was this page helpful?