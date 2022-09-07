How to Watch Naruto in Order

What to Know Series: Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Movies: Land of Snow, Stone of Gelel, Crescent Moon, Shippuden, Bonds, Will of Fire, Lost Tower, Blood Prison, Road to Ninja, The Last.

Most of the series and movies are available on Netflix or Crunchyroll.

The Naruto franchise currently includes hundreds of TV episodes and about a dozen movies. If you're new to all of it, here's the correct order to watch it all.



How to Watch the Naruto Series and Movies in Order

You have two choices for how to watch Naruto: chronologically and release order. Either will have you hopping between movies and shows, but when you do so is different.

How to Watch Naruto in Chronological Order

Here's your watchlist to keep everything more or less chronological. Note that you won't see the video games or Original Video Animations (OVAs) on this table, but this list includes the main series, spin-offs, and movies.

