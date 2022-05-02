How to Watch Multiple Twitch Streams

What to Know Desktop: Hover over livestream > click gear > select Popout Player > find other streams > Popout Player.

> find other streams > Desktop: Twitch.com > copy stream URL > Multistre.am > paste URL > grab other URLs > Watch Streams.

Mobile: Twitch > stream > Share to > Copy link > Multistre.am > paste link > grab other URLs > Watch Streams.

This article explains how you can watch multiple Twitch streams at once on desktop and on mobile devices.

How Can You Watch Multiple Twitch Streams at Once?

Twitch already has features which make it possible to watch multiple streams at once. Sometimes your favorite streamer will have a Squad Stream where they're joined by others and you can multiple viewpoints at the same time.

There's even a popout player feature on Twitch. And there are websites out there, like Multistre.am, which allow you bring together multiple streams on one page. This article will use Multistre.am for the screenshots below.

How to Use Twitch's Popout Player on Desktop

These steps will show you how to use Twitch's Popup Player for Mac and Window-based PCs.

Start by going to the Twitch homepage. Twitch Search for your favorite streamer or select one right on the front page. Hover your cursor over the Twitch stream and icons will appear in the lower right corner. Select the gear icon. In the Settings popup menu, select Popout Player. Doing this will create a pop out window of the stream appear. You can do the same with any other streams and have an unlimited amount of windows open. Search for other streamers and do the same. You can rearrange the windows as you see fit.

How to Use Multistre.am on Desktop

Go to the Multistre.am web page. In Multistre.am, you will be pulling together the different URLs of various Twitch streams and paste them in the bar. In another tab or window, go to the Twitch homepage. Search for your favorite or preferred streamer. Copy the URL of the Twitch stream. Go back to Multistre.am and paste the URL into the bar. Once you do this, go back to Twitch and grab another URL from the site. There really isn't a limit to how many streams you can add, but do be mindful of your screen size so you can enjoy what you pulled together. Once you've collected all the streams you want to watch, select a layout. Once you selected the layout, click the Watch Streams button. Now all of the streams you selected will appear on Multistre.am. You can change the layout by selecting a different choice on the left hand side.

How to Use Multistre.am on Mobile

These steps will show you how to use the Multistre.am website for both Android and iOS devices.

On mobile, open up a web browser go to Multistre.am. Now, similar to desktop, you'll need to grab the URL to the various streams you'd like to watch. Open the Twitch app on your mobile device. In the Twitch app, search for a favorite streamer. Tap the screen to make the menu icons appear. Tap the Share to... icon on the opposite side of the gear icon. A new menu will appear from the bottom. Tap Copy link to copy the stream's URL. Return to Multistre.am and paste the URL to the page's bar. Do this for the other streamers you want to watch. Select a layout for the stream, then tap the Watch Streams button.