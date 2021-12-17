How to Watch Hulu With Friends

What to Know Open the Details page of a show or movie on Hulu, and look for the Watch Party icon (outline of three people).

page of a show or movie on Hulu, and look for the icon (outline of three people). Click the Watch Party icon > Start the Party > Link icon, then share the link with your friends.

icon > > icon, then share the link with your friends. To join a Watch Party, log into your Hulu account and open a Watch Party link provided by your friend.

This article explains how to use the Watch Party feature on Hulu so that you can watch movies and shows on Hulu with your friends.

Can You Watch Hulu Together With Friends?

Hulu has a Watch Party feature that lets you watch together with friends. Instead of both loading up Hulu and pressing start simultaneously, Watch Party automatically synchronizes playback for everyone in the party. Participants can communicate through text chat, but you need to use a third-party voice chat app like Discord if you want to talk to each other while you watch.

Watch Party doesn't work with the Hulu app, only with the Hulu website through a web browser.

Here’s how to start a Hulu Watch Party:



Navigate to the Hulu website, locate a show or movie you want to watch, and click Details.

Click the Watch Party icon (outline of three people in a circle).

If there is no Watch Party icon on the details page of a movie or show, that content is not available for Watch Party. Click Start the Party.

Click the link icon to copy your Watch Party link, and send it to up to seven friends through email or the messaging app of your choice.

When everyone is ready, click START PARTY.

You can see how many people are in your Watch Party by checking the number in the upper right corner. Your Watch Party will count down and then start playing.

To chat with your friends, click in the Type a message field, type your message, and press enter.

How Do You Join a Watch Party?

To join a friend’s Watch Party, ask them for a link. You can enter the link in any compatible web browser, log in to your Hulu account, and join the party.

Two people can join the same Watch Party from the same account if they use different profiles. To have more than two people join from one account, you need to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV and pay for the Unlimited Screens upgrade.

Here’s how to join a Hulu Watch Party:



Paste your friend’s Watch Party link into any compatible web browser, and log into Hulu if prompted.

Click Join the Party.

Wait for your friend to start the Watch Party.



Is Hulu Watch Party Free?

Watch Party is included for free with your Hulu subscription. There is no extra charge for hosting or joining a Watch Party, and you can host or join as many times as you like. The only limitations on Watch Party are that you need an account, only eight people can participate at one time, and some content isn’t available on Watch Party.

Do My Friends Need To Have Hulu for Watch Party?

You can’t host or join a Watch Party without a Hulu subscription, so your friends all need to be signed into Hulu accounts to join. The exception is that two people can join a Watch Party using the same account as long as they sign into different profiles. That means you could have four people join a Watch Party using two accounts, or eight people join using four.

How Do I Use Teleparty on Hulu?

Teleparty is a third-party browser extension that lets you watch movies and shows with your friends on Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max. It works like Watch Party, but it requires a browser extension. Everyone still needs a subscription to the streaming service you’re watching, but it does let you watch shows and movies that aren’t available for Watch Party.

Here’s how to use Teleparty on Hulu:

