How to Install and Watch Hulu on Roku

What to Know Add Hulu on Roku: Search for Hulu , then click Add channel .

, then click . To start watching: Launch Hulu > log in with Hulu username and password > link account on Hulu's site.

Hulu should be pre-installed on your Roku device. If not, adding the channel is necessary.

This article explains how to find and watch Hulu content and install the Hulu channel on your Roku.

How to Install Hulu on Roku TV

The Hulu channel should come pre-installed on your Roku. If it's not on your home screen, follow these steps to install it:

On the home screen, highlight Search, then click OK. Use the remote's voice control or the onscreen keyboard to search for Hulu. Highlight it and click OK. Highlight Add channel and click OK on the channel information screen. After installing the channel, click OK to dismiss the confirmation pop-up message. The Hulu channel is now available on the home screen. Highlight the channel and click OK to open it. Select Log In and click OK.

If you're going to log into your account directly on Hulu, highlight Log In on This Device, click OK and go to the next step. Alternatively, click Activate on a Computer and skip to Step 8. To log in directly on your Roku, enter the email address used for your Hulu account, and then enter your Hulu password. Then, highlight Log In and click OK. To link your existing Hulu subscription to your Roku, use your computer, phone, or tablet to access Hulu's activation page. You'll need the confirmation code that appears on your screen after you log in. On your device, sign in to your Hulu account. When logged into Hulu, enter the activation code in Step 8. When the confirmation message appears on your phone, your Hulu account is linked to your Roku, and you're ready to start streaming!

How to Watch Hulu on Roku TV

It's easy to find and watch Hulu movies and TV shows on your Roku device. Just follow these steps:

Starting at the Roku home screen, use the remote control to highlight Hulu and click OK on the remote. You can find plenty to watch on Hulu by browsing and searching. From the Hulu home screen, browse featured content using the remote to scroll up and down, left and right. To dive deeper into movies or TV shows, use the left-hand menu to find sub-categories in each section. To search, click the magnifying glass icon and type exactly what you want to watch. You can also search by voice. Press the microphone button on the Roku remote and speak what you're looking for. Highlight a movie or TV show you're interested in and click OK on the remote. You'll go to an information page about your selection, which provides a short summary, rating and running time, stars, and—if it's a TV show—a list of seasons and episodes. For a movie, highlight Start Watching and click OK on the remote. You can do that for TV shows to start at the first episode of the first season. Navigate through the seasons and episodes and click OK to start somewhere else. Once your movie or TV show is playing, there are two ways to access playback control. First, you can press the up button on the remote to reveal onscreen controls. The other option is to use the remote control's physical playback buttons, including play/pause, forward, and back, and volume and mute buttons on the right side of the remote.

Why Hulu Isn't Working on Roku

The Hulu channel is compatible with the following Roku devices running firmware 11 or higher: Roku 3 and 4, Roku Express and Express+, Roku Premiere and Premiere+, Roku Ultra, 4K Roku Streaming Stick+, 4K Roku Smart Speaker, and Roku TV.

If you are having trouble, restart your Roku (or, if Roku is built into your TV, unplug your TV for 2 min). If that doesn't work, we've got troubleshooting tips in How to Fix a Hulu Playback Failure and Hulu Not Working? Here's How to Fix It.