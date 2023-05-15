How to Watch Hulu on an LG Smart TV

What to Know Once you have a Hulu account, press the Home button on your remote, select the Hulu app, and log in.

This article explains how to get Hulu on LG smart TVs. The instructions apply to all LG models.

How to Get Hulu on an LG Smart TV

The Hulu app comes preinstalled on most LG smart TVs, so these instructions should work for most models:

Most LG TVs run the webOS TV operating system, but Roku powers some models (like the LF5700 series), so you'll need to follow the steps to get Hulu on Roku.

Go to the Hulu website to sign up for an account if you don't already have one. Press the Home button on your LG TV remote.

In your App List, select the Hulu app.

Follow the instructions to log in to your Hulu account and start streaming. If you have the Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney Plus bundle, use the same password to log in to all three services.



How to Install the Hulu App

If you don't see Hulu in your App List, you can install it from the LG store:

Press the Home button on your LG TV remote.

In your App List, select Apps or LG Content Store on older LG TVs.

Select the Search icon at the top of the screen, then search for Hulu. If you don't see Hulu in the search results, your LG TV doesn't support the Hulu app, so you'll have to use a different method.

Select the Hulu app, then select Install and accept the user agreement. On some models, you'll be prompted to log in to your LG account before adding or updating apps. Select Launch to open the Hulu app and follow the instructions to start streaming.

Which LG TVs Support Hulu?

All LG smart TVs that run webOS 3.5 or higher come with the Hulu app already installed. Most LG TVs running webOS 3.0 support Hulu except for the B6, UH6350, UH6330, UH77, UH76, and UH61 series.

Your model or serial number can be found on the back of your TV. On some LG TVs, you can bring up model information by pressing the Mute button on the remote three times.



If Hulu isn't working on your LG TV, delete and reinstall the app to ensure you have the latest version.

Other Ways to Watch Hulu on an LG TV

Other ways to watch Hulu on a TV include hooking up your computer to the TV or connecting a streaming device like a Google Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire Stick. Game consoles like the Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch all have the Hulu app so that you can watch on your LG TV that way, too.

Another option is to cast Hulu directly from the Google Chrome web browser. First, ensure your LG TV is connected to your computer's Wi-Fi network. Start playing a show or movie in the Chrome browser, select the Cast icon in the bottom-right of the player, then choose your LG TV.



How to Sign Up for Hulu on an LG TV

You can't sign up for Hulu directly on your LG TV. You must subscribe to Hulu and set up an account using another device.

If you subscribe through the Hulu website, you can bundle ESPN+ and Disney Plus at a discount. Alternatively, you can sign up for Hulu through Google Play, Amazon, or your Apple account. Some cable and mobile providers offer free Hulu subscriptions with their plans.

To cancel Hulu, you must use the same method you used to sign up. For example, if you subscribed to Hulu through your Google account, you'll have to unsubscribe using the Google Play Store app. If you bundle Hulu with Disney Plus and you are billed through Disney, you must cancel your Disney Plus subscription to cancel Hulu.