Streaming > Streaming Devices How to Install and Watch Hulu on Fire TV Stick You'll need a Hulu account to watch anything, but you can do that from inside the app By Ruben Circelli Ruben Circelli Editor University of Massachusetts, Boston Ruben Circelli has been a freelance technology writer and editor since 2014. His work has appeared on dozens of sites, including Komando.com, Twinfinite, and TheGamer. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 15, 2023

What to Know On your Fire TV Stick, search for and download Hulu using the search tab on the far left.In the Hulu app: Sign into your account. If you don't have an account, you must sign up for one.Sign up for an account from the app running on the Fire TV Stick or Hulu's site. This article explains how to install and then watch Hulu on a Fire TV Stick. How to Install and Watch Hulu on Fire TV Stick You need to have the app installed on your Fire TV Stick. Once you've done that, you can sign up for a Hulu account while in the app (you can also sign up for an account at Hulu's website). From the Fire TV Stick's home tab, search for Hulu using the Search tool (top left corner of the main toolbar). Click the Get button next to the Hulu app. Once your download has finished, the 'Get' button will turn into an 'Open' button. Click Open. Now, sign in to your Hulu account, and you're ready to start watching Hulu programming. Install Hulu From Amazon's Site Instead of going back to your TV, you can install Hulu onto your Fire TV Stick from Amazon's site. Go to Hulu app page on Amazon's site. If you aren't already logged in, you'll be asked to log into your Amazon account. In the Deliver to: section, pick your device from the pull-down menu. The Hulu app will automatically download to your Fire TV Stick. You can then sign into your Hulu account or sign up for one. FAQ How do I log out of Hulu on my Fire Stick? First, find Settings in the app. It may be in a sidebar, or it could be along the top of the screen (depending on your version of the software). Log Out is usually the last option in Settings. Why does Hulu Keep buffering on my Fire Stick? The most likely cause of buffering is a slow internet connection. Make sure no one on your network is doing any other bandwidth-intensive activities like streaming music or using another media platform. Otherwise, try restarting the app by going to Settings > Applications > Manage Installed Applications > Hulu > Force Stop. Alternatively, remove your Fire Stick from power for a moment, and then plug it back in.