What to Know On your Fire TV Stick, search for and download Hulu using the search tab on the far left.

In the Hulu app: Sign into your account. If you don't have an account, you must sign up for one.

Sign up for an account from the app running on the Fire TV Stick or Hulu's site.

This article explains how to install and then watch Hulu on a Fire TV Stick.

How to Install and Watch Hulu on Fire TV Stick

You need to have the app installed on your Fire TV Stick. Once you've done that, you can sign up for a Hulu account while in the app (you can also sign up for an account at Hulu's website).

From the Fire TV Stick's home tab, search for Hulu using the Search tool (top left corner of the main toolbar). Click the Get button next to the Hulu app. Once your download has finished, the 'Get' button will turn into an 'Open' button. Click Open. Now, sign in to your Hulu account, and you're ready to start watching Hulu programming.

Install Hulu From Amazon's Site

Instead of going back to your TV, you can install Hulu onto your Fire TV Stick from Amazon's site.

Go to Hulu app page on Amazon's site. If you aren't already logged in, you'll be asked to log into your Amazon account. In the Deliver to: section, pick your device from the pull-down menu. The Hulu app will automatically download to your Fire TV Stick. You can then sign into your Hulu account or sign up for one.