Where to Watch Friends Online

What to Know In the United States, Friends is available for streaming on HBO Max. Plans start at US$7.99/month.

In the United Kingdom, Australia, and some other European countries, Friends is available for streaming on Netflix.

In Canada, Friends is available for streaming on Crave.

Need your fix of Friends right now? This article explains where you can stream Friends in a number of countries, what streaming services to find the show on, and what costs you can expect.



Where Can I Watch Friends?

Which streaming service you use to stream all 236 episodes of Friends depends on what country you live in:

Where to stream Friends in the U.S.: Friends streams on HBO Max in the US. There is no free trial for HBO Max as of this writing (how to see if your streaming device is compatible with HBO Max). Monthly plans start at US$7.99/month, though removing ads costs $11.99/month. Sign up for a full year for a discount. Watch Friends on HBO Max

Friends streams in these countries on Netflix. While Friends left Netflix in some European countries like Greece and The Netherlands in Jan. 2022, that's where to find Monica, Ross, Chandler, and the gang in most other parts of Europe. Prices vary by country, as do free trials.

In Canada, you'll find Friends available to stream on Crave. After a 7-day free trial, you'll pay CA$9.99/month

In Canada, you'll find Friends available to stream on Crave. After a 7-day free trial, you'll pay CA$9.99/month Where to stream Friends in Australia: Australians have a lot of options! They can stream Friends on Netflix or on Binge, starting at UA$10/month after a 14-day free trial.

We can't provide a list of every country in the world and what service streams Friends there, but it's a good bet that in most countries we haven't mentioned here, Netflix is the place to look.

If you want to buy Friends episodes or seasons, rather than just stream them, your preferred online media store—iTunes or Google Play TV, for example—will likely have them for sale.

Where Can I Watch Friends for Free?

Watching Friends for free—at least doing it legally—isn't much of an option. As noted above, some streaming services in some countries have free trials. That's probably your best bet if you want to watch Friends for free.

Is Friends Back on Netflix?

That depends on where you live, as mentioned above. If you're in the U.S., the answer is no, Friends is not on Netflix. The only places to legally stream Friends in the U.S. is HBO Max.

If you live in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and other countries, then yes: Friends is available on Netflix in your country.

Is Friends Available on Hulu?

Friends is not available on Hulu, at least not in a streaming-on-demand sort of way. As mentioned earlier, you'll need HBO Max, Netflix, or other services in other countries for that. Hulu just doesn't have Friends.

The one way you can watch Friends on Hulu—again, depending on what country you're in—is on live TV. If you subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, you can watch Friends whenever it's broadcast on any of the channels you get through your Live TV subscription. You can even DVR the episodes using Hulu's built-in DVR feature.