This article explains how to watch ESPN Plus on Roku. The instructions apply to all Roku smart TVs and streaming devices.

How to Get ESPN+ on Roku

To start watching content from ESPN on Roku, you have to visit the Roku Channel Store and download the ESPN Plus app.

Press Home on your Roku's remote to bring up the home screen.

Select Streaming Channels or Search. Search for ESPN Plus and select the ESPN+ app. Select Add Channel. Roku apps are called channels, so installing the ESPN Plus channel is the same as installing the ESPN+ app. When the app finishes downloading, select Go to channel, or return to the home screen and select the ESPN+ app in your channel list. Follow the instructions to log in to your ESPN Plus account or sign up for a new subscription.

After you sign in to your account, you can select the ESPN+ app on your Roku home screen at any time to start streaming without having to log in again.

If you want to rearrange the apps on your home screen, highlight the app, press the star (*) button on your Roku remote, and then select Move channel.

How to Add ESPN Plus to Roku From a Web Browser

You can also add ESPN+ to your Roku device by logging in to the Roku website:

In a web browser, go to the Roku Channel Store and sign in to your Roku account if prompted. Select the Search channels bar at the top of the page and search for ESPN Plus. Select ESPN+ in the search results. Select Add Channel. If you're not logged in to your Roku account, you'll be prompted to sign in. Then you must select Add Channel again. When the channel finishes downloading, it will say Installed. The ESPN Plus app should immediately show up on your Roku's channel list.

How to Subscribe to ESPN on Roku

You can sign up for ESPN+ through your Roku account or go to the ESPN Plus website in a web browser and create an account there. You can bundle ESPN+ with Disney Plus and Hulu at a discount on the website.

Alternatively, you can sign up for ESPN+ through Google Play, Amazon, or your Apple account. Some cable and mobile providers offer free ESPN Plus subscriptions with their plans.



If you want to cancel ESPN Plus, you must do so the same way you originally signed up. For example, if you subscribed to ESPN+ through your Roku account, you also have to cancel your subscription through Roku.