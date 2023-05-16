How to Watch ESPN Plus on an LG Smart TV

What to Know There's no ESPN+ app for LG TVs, so you'll need to use a streaming box or hook your computer up to the TV.

Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Xfinity Flex, and Roku all support ESPN+.

Game consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X can stream ESPN+ on your TV.



This article explains how to get ESPN Plus on LG smart TVs. The instructions apply to all LG models.

How Do I Get ESPN+ on an LG Smart TV?

There's no ESPN+ app for LG Smart TVs, so you must connect another device capable of streaming ESPN Plus.

For example, you can hook up your computer to your TV with an HDMI cable and stream ESPN+ in a web browser. Alternatively, you can cast directly from the Chrome web browser or the ESPN+ mobile app for iOS and Android.

Another option is to connect a streaming device that supports Hulu such as a Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, or Xfinity Flex. PlayStation and Xbox consoles also support the Hulu app, so you can also stream Hulu on your connected game system.

Connect a Computer to Your LG TV

Plug your computer directly into a video input port on your LG TV to use the screen as a monitor. You can then stream ESPN+ in a web browser and watch on your TV.

You'll need a converter if your computer only has a DVI or VGA port and your TV only accepts HDMI cables. If you're not using an HDMI cable, you'll require an adapter (such as a 3.5mm-to-RCA cable) that plugs into your speaker port and splits it into the audio component cable.

Cast ESPN+ From the Google Chrome Browser

First, connect your TV to the same Wi-Fi network as your computer. Go to the ESPN+ website, start playing content, then select the Cast icon in the upper-right of the video player and choose your LG TV.

If your TV doesn't have built-in Wi-Fi, you can add Wi-Fi to your TV with an internet-enabled Blu-ray player or video game console.



Cast ESPN+ to a TV From the Mobile App

Ensure your mobile device and LG TV are connected to your home Wi-Fi network. Start playing content in the app, select the Cast icon in the upper-right of the video player, then choose your LG TV.

Watch ESPN Plus With a Streaming Device

Even if your TV is already smart, you can connect other streaming devices or set-top boxes by plugging them into the HDMI port on your LG TV. Download the ESPN+ app for your Roku, Apple TV, Xfinity, or Amazon Fire TV streaming device to start watching on your TV. Depending on your device, you may be prompted to connect your ESPN+ account to your TV with an activation code.

Watch ESPN+ on a Gaming Console

ESPN+ has apps for the current and previous generations of PlayStation and Xbox video game consoles. You can watch ESPN+ on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S systems.

Download the ESPN+ app from your console's game/app store, then log in to your ESPN Plus account to start streaming.



How to Sign Up for ESPN Plus on an LG Smart TV

Since there's no ESPN+ app, you cannot directly sign up for ESPN+ on your LG TV. You'll have to use another device to set up your account.

If you go to the ESPN Plus website to sign up, you can bundle Disney Plus and Hulu at a discount. You can also subscribe to ESPN+ through your Google, Amazon, or Apple account. Some cable and mobile providers offer free subscriptions to ESPN+ with their plans.



If you decide to cancel ESPN Plus, you must use the same method you originally used to subscribe. For example, if you signed up for ESPN+ through your Google account, you must unsubscribe through the Google Play Store. If you bundle EPSN+ with Hulu and Disney Plus and are billed through Hulu, you must cancel your Hulu subscription to cancel EPSN Plus.

Use the same login credentials for all three streaming platforms if you have the ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney Plus bundle.

