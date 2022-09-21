Streaming > Streaming TV, Movies, & More How to Watch Dragon Ball in Order Here are the different ways to watch this long-running anime By Nick Steinberg Nick Steinberg Writer Wilfrid Laurier University Nick Steinberg has been writing about technology since 2014. His work has appeared in Goliath, Screen Rant, TechRadar, and many more publications. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 21, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Watch in Canonical Order Watch in Chronological Order Watch in Release Order Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Canonically: Includes Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball Super.Chronologically: Includes all series and movies. Start with Dragon Ball and end with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.Release order: Earliest title is Dragon Ball (1986) and the most recent is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022). Based on Akira Toriyama’s manga series of the same name, Dragon Ball is one of the most popular and influential anime franchises in the world. Numerous sequels, spinoffs, and feature films have been released since Toei Animation’s Dragon Ball premiered in Japan in 1986, which makes watching it all an enormous undertaking. Fortunately, there are a few different ways to watch Dragon Ball. While you can go the completionist route, a large portion of the franchise isn’t considered canon so you can save a lot of time if you cut out non-canon content. However, you’ll also miss some of Dragon Ball’s most creative and epic moments if you go this route so you might be better off doing a chronological viewing and deciding for yourself how much you’d like to watch. This article will cover the main Dragon Ball viewing orders and where you can watch it all online. How to Watch Dragon Ball in Canonical Order If you’re just looking for the “core” Dragon Ball experience, a canonical viewing is the way to go. This viewing order cuts out the movies, as well as a few series like Dragon Ball GT. Consider this Goku and the Z Fighters’ main story. One important consideration you’ll need to make is whether to watch Dragon Ball Z or Dragon Ball Z Kai. The former is the original anime that ran from 1989 - 1996, while the latter is an updated version of the same series with remastered picture and sound, as well as a more streamlined story that cuts out much of the filler material found in Dragon Ball Z. It’s debatable which is better—Kai is higher-quality in a number of ways, but lacks some of the charm of Dragon Ball Z’s wackier excursions. You could always hop back and forth to decide which you prefer but it’s arguably worth sticking to one since there’s so much overlap. Dragon Ball Z Kai is currently unavailable on any US streaming platforms, which means you’ll need to purchase individual seasons through physical release or digitally via a platform like the Microsoft Store or iTunes. Although the show is listed on Funimation, you can’t actually stream any episodes. Title Where to Watch Dragon Ball (all episodes) Hulu Funimation Dragon Ball Z or Kai (end of Frieza Saga) Funimation Dragon Ball Z: Bardock - The Father of Goku (TV special) Apple TV Dragon Ball Z or Kai (end of Frieza Saga until the end of the Cell Saga) Funimation Dragon Ball Z: The History of Trunks (TV special) Apple TV Dragon Ball Z (all remaining episodes) Funimation Dragon Ball Super Hulu Funimation How to Watch Dragon Ball in Chronological Order If you want to expand beyond the canonical texts, you might prefer watching Dragon Ball in chronological order. This viewing incorporates all of the movies and inserts them roughly where they would take place in the main series canon. It also means stopping and re-starting Dragon Ball Z at numerous points, so keep this in mind if you want to stick to the suggested viewing order. To simplify things, Dragon Ball Z has been incorporated into this viewing order and not Dragon Ball Z Kai. You can still complete this viewing with Kai instead, but the specific episode numbers will be different than those listed below. Title Where to Watch Dragon Ball (episodes 1-13) Hulu Funimation Dragon Ball: Curse of the Blood Rubies (movie) Funimation Dragon Ball (all remaining episodes) Hulu Funimation Dragon Ball: Sleeping Princess in Devil’s Castle (movie) Funimation Dragon Ball: Mystical Adventure (movie) Funimation Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone (movie) Funimation Dragon Ball Z episodes 1-86 (Vegeta killed by Frieza) Funimation Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku (TV special) Apple TV Dragon Ball Z episodes 87-107 (end of Frieza Saga) Funimation Dragon Ball: Episode of Bardock (movie) N/A (limited release) Dragon Ball Z: The World's Strongest (movie) Funimation Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might (movie) Funimation Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug (movie) Funimation Dragon Ball Z episodes 108-123 (Garlic Jr. Saga up to Goku’s return to Earth) Funimation Dragon Ball Z: The History of Trunks (TV special) Apple TV Dragon Ball Z episodes 124 and 125 (pre-Android Saga interlude) Funimation Dragon Ball Z: Cooler's Revenge (movie) Apple TV Dragon Ball Z episodes 126-146 (Android Saga up to Goku’s recovery) Funimation Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13 (movie) Funimation Dragon Ball Z episodes 147-173 (Trunks and Vegeta enter Hyperbolic Time Chamber up to Dende becoming Guardian of Earth) Funimation Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler (movie) Funimation Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan (movie) Apple TV Dragon Ball Z episodes 174-194 (Cell Games up to Trunks returning to his own timeline) Funimation Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound (movie) Apple TV Dragon Ball Z episodes 195-207 (Goku visits Grand Kai up to Trunks’ first Super Saiyan transformation) Funimation Dragon Ball Z: Broly – Second Coming (movie) Apple TV Dragon Ball Z episodes 208-250 (Goten meets Goku up to Gohan breaking the Z sword) Funimation Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly (movie) Apple TV Dragon Ball Z episodes 251-253 (Gotenks fights Majin Buu) Funimation Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn (movie) Funimation Dragon Ball Z episodes 254-288 (Buu’s good and evil sides separate up to beginning of Peaceful World Saga) Funimation Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon (movie) Funimation Dragon Ball Z episodes 289-finish Funimation Dragon Ball GT Hulu Funimation Crunchyroll Dragon Ball Super (episodes 1-3) Hulu Funimation Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods (movie) Apple TV Google Play Microsoft Store Dragon Ball Super (episodes 4-18) Hulu Funimation Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F (movie) Apple TV Google Play Microsoft Store Dragon Ball Super (episodes 19-finish) Hulu Funimation Dragon Ball Super: Broly (movie) Starz Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (movie) N/A (not yet released on home video or digital) How to Watch Dragon Ball in Release Order This viewing order is similar to the ones listed above but instead of going through events chronologically, it’s categorized by release date. This can be considered the completionist viewing since it includes Includes all series, movies, specials, and OVA (original video animation). Title Release Year Where to Watch Dragon Ball 1986-89 Hulu Funimation Dragon Ball: Curse of the Blood Rubies 1986 Funimation Dragon Ball: Sleeping Princess in Devil’s Castle 1987 Funimation Dragon Ball: Mystical Adventure 1988 Funimation Dragon Ball Z 1989-96 Funimation Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone 1989 Funimation Dragon Ball Z: The World’s Strongest 1990 Funimation Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might 1990 Funimation Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku (TV special) 1990 Apple TV Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug 1991 Funimation Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge 1991 Apple TV Dragon Ball Z: Summer Vacation Special 1992 N/A (limited release) Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler 1992 Funimation Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13! 1992 Funimation Dragon Ball Z: Plan to Destroy the Saiyajin 1993 N/A (limited release) Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan 1993 Apple TV Dragon Ball Z: The History of Trunks (TV special) 1993 Apple TV Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound 1993 Apple TV Dragon Ball Z: Broly – Second Coming 1994 Apple TV Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly 1994 Apple TV Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn 1995 Funimation Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon 1995 Funimation Dragon Ball: The Path to Power 1996 Funimation Dragon Ball GT 1996-97 Hulu Funimation Crunchyroll Dragon Ball GT: A Hero’s Legacy 1997 Funimation Dragon Ball: Yo! The Return of Son-Goku and Friends!! 2008 N/A (limited release) Dragon Ball Z Kai 2009-11 Microsoft Store Dragon Ball: Episode of Bardock 2011 N/A (limited release) Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods 2013 Apple TV Google Play Microsoft Store Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ 2015 Apple TV Google Play Microsoft Store Dragon Ball Super 2015-18 Hulu Funimation Dragon Ball Super: Broly 2018 Starz Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero 2022 N/A (not yet released on home video or digital) FAQ What does the Z in Dragon Ball Z stand for? The Z in Dragon Ball Z stands for Zenkai, which means “Last Time” in Japanese, because Dragon Ball Z was supposed to be the end of the series. How long would it take to watch all of Dragon Ball? It would take about 284 hours, or nearly 12 days, to watch all Dragon Ball series and movies. How many episodes of Dragon Ball Z are there? There are 291 episodes of Dragon Ball Z. The original Dragonball has 153 episodes. How old is Goku in Dragon Ball? The original Dragon Ball follows Goku from age 12-18. In Dragon Ball Z, he is 24-37. Dragon Ball Super begins when Goku is 41, and in Super Dragon Ball Heroes he is 43. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit More from Lifewire How to Watch Naruto in Order How to Watch the Fast and Furious Movies in Order How to Watch The Conjuring in Order How to Watch DC Movies in Order How to Watch the Transformers Movies in Order How to Watch 90-Day Fiancé in Order How to Watch the Spider-Man Movies in Order How to Stream and Watch All the How to Train Your Dragon Movies in Order How to Watch the Pirates of the Caribbean Movies in Order The X-Men Movies in Viewing and Chronological Order How to Watch the Matrix Movies in Order How to Watch Every Harry Potter Movie in Order Use the Force to Watch All the Star Wars Movies Watch Bond From the 60s to Today With A Chronological Streaming GUide How to Watch Marvel Movies in Order Online How to Watch the Indiana Jones Movies (plus TV Shows) in Order Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies