How to Install and Watch Disney Plus on Roku

This article explains how to watch Disney Plus on a Roku streaming device. The instructions apply to all Roku smart TVs and streaming devices.

How to Get Disney Plus on Roku

To watch classic Disney content and originals on your TV, go to the Roku Channel Store and download the Disney Plus app.



Roku calls apps channels, so installing the Disney+ channel is the same as installing the Disney+ app.

From the Roku home screen, select Streaming Channels or Search.

Search for Disney Plus and select the Disney+ app.

Select Add Channel.

Wait for the app to finish downloading, then select Go to channel to open it, or press the Home button on your remote and choose the Disney Plus app on your home screen. Sign in to your Disney Plus account, or follow the instructions to sign up for a new subscription.



Once you're logged into your account, you can start streaming immediately. You can select the Disney Plus app on your Roku home screen to watch without signing in again.

To rearrange the apps on your Roku home screen, highlight the app, press the star (*) button on your remote, and then select Move channel.



How to Add Disney Plus From a Web Browser

Alternatively, you can log in to the Roku website and add Disney Plus to your device:

Go to the Roku Channel Store and log in to your Roku account if prompted. Using the Search channels bar near the top of the page, search for Disney Plus. Select Disney+ in the search results. Select Add Channel. You'll be prompted to sign in if you're not logged in to your Roku account. Then select Add Channel again. Once the channel is finished downloading, it will say Installed.

The Disney Plus app should show up on your device's home screen the next time you turn it on.

How to Sign Up for Disney Plus on Roku

There are multiple ways to sign up for Disney Plus. You can subscribe directly through your Roku account or set up your account in a web browser. A bundle also gives you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ at a discount.

Other options include signing up through Google Play, Apple, or Amazon. Some cable and mobile providers offer Disney Plus as part of their subscription plans.

If you decide to cancel Disney Plus, you must use the same method you used to sign up. So, if you sign up for Disney Plus through your Roku account, you must cancel your subscription through Roku.

To watch Disney Plus in 4K, your Roku device and internet speed must support 4K streaming.

